Two Toronto Catholic school teachers on leave amid anti-Black racism allegations

The Toronto Catholic District School Board says it has placed two high school teachers on leave following allegations they exchanged racist messages using a school social media page.

Messages between the two James Cardinal McGuigan Catholic High School teachers were found on a student athletics Instagram account, according to advocacy group Parents of Black Children, and included a racist slur and an anti-Black meme.

The group accused school officials of not taking immediate action after a student who had access to the Instagram account screenshotted the exchange and notified the school’s principal.

The school board, however, said it moved quickly in placing the teachers on leave, and that support is available for students and staff who may be affected.

“Matters involving students, particularly allegations of racism and other forms of discrimination, are addressed and investigated immediately,” the school board wrote in a statement.

“In this case, the board acted swiftly and in alignment with this approach placed both staff members on leave.”

Parents of Black Children is calling for the Ontario College of Teachers to investigate the incident, in addition to demands that the two teachers be removed from teaching duties.

“This is not just about offensive language,” the group said. “It is about dignity, power and student safety.”

The group also said students are afraid of academic repercussions if they formally complain to school officials. It is calling for students who speak out to be protected against retaliation.

The school board said it has taken all possible actions to address the incident and that racism and discrimination are unacceptable and inconsistent with teaching standards.