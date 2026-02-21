Man, 22, facing sex assault charges involving a minor

A 22-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a minor.

Toronto police say the man and the youth first met on the social media platform Snapchat before arranging to meet in person in August 2025. At that time, the victim was allegedly provided with marijuana and then claimed to have been sexually assaulted.

Police arrested Austin Stremble of Toronto and charged him with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them.