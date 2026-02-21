Peel Region man arrested, facing allegations of sexual assault over two-year period

Photo of Mohammed Shaik. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted February 21, 2026 1:59 pm.

A 51-year-old man is in custody after being accused of sexual assault over a two-year period starting in 2022.

Toronto police say just before 2 p.m. on February 10, 2026, they were called to the Leslie Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East area for reports of a sexual assault.

“It is alleged that between August 1, 2022 and December 31, 2024, the accused sexually assaulted the victim numerous times at her place of employment,” police said in a statement released on Saturday.

Mohammed Shaik of Peel Region has been charged with five counts of sexual assault.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and they are asking anyone to contact them.  

