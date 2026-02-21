DEVELOPING

Police responding to ‘dozens of collisions’ across the GTA

Photo shows the scene of a rollover collision in North York on Saturday, February 21, 2026. (CityNews/Matt Wilkins)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted February 21, 2026 10:27 pm.

Last Updated February 21, 2026 11:47 pm.

Authorities say “dozens of collisions” were reported across the Greater Toronto Area Saturday evening as drivers faced hazardous road conditions due to freezing drizzle.

Road closures were reported on Highway 407 eastbound near Warden after a pedestrian was struck and sent to a hospital sometime after 7 p.m. Their condition was not immediately known.

Meanwhile, all northbound lanes of Highway 404 are also closed at Bloomington Road for separate collisions.

“Please stay safe watch out for changing road conditions, exit the highway as quickly as possible in case you’re involved in a collision,” Ontario Provincial Police wrote in a social media post shared Saturday evening.

“Salters are on their way to clear the roads and we hope to have all lanes reopened soon,” it added.

In North York, a pedestrian was rushed to hospital just after 8 p.m. with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle near Yonge Street and Wedgewood Drive. Police say the driver remained at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

Another crash was reported near Consumers Road and Yorkland Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m. Police say one vehicle rolled over and another fled the scene. No other details were immediately available.

Photo shows police at the scene of a collision in North York where a pedestrian was struck by a driver. (CityNews/Matt Wilkins)

Traffic at the busy downtown intersection of King Street and Spadina Avenue came to a standstill at approximately 11:22 p.m. after a TTC streetcar derailed and blocked the roadway.

The collisions unfolded as Environment Canada issued a yellow freezing drizzle warning for Toronto on Saturday.

“An area of freezing drizzle has developed across eastern portions of the Golden Horseshoe and may last through parts of this evening,” the federal weather agency wrote.

“Roads, walkways, and other surfaces will likely become icy and slippery,” it added. “Icy surfaces will likely form and could be difficult to detect. There is risk of injury due to slips and falls.”

