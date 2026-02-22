Man wanted in indecent act investigation in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are looking to identify a man wanted in connection with an indecent act investigation in Mississauga.

Investigators say they were contacted by someone last month who reported an unknown man had entered a retail store at the South Common Centre in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road West and Erin Mills Parkway, and exposed himself to multiple female shoppers. When the man was confronted by an employee, he fled the scene in a blue, older model Honda Civic.

Police say the suspect is Black with a medium build, approximately 200 pounds, with dark brown eyes and a full dark beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.