Partial U.S. government shutdown blamed for NEXUS closure at Canadian airports

A NEXUS card and a Canadian passport are pictured in Ottawa, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 22, 2026 9:40 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2026 10:03 pm.

Canadian airports are warning travellers that NEXUS and Global Entry pre-clearance programs for U.S.-bound flights are suspended, with Vancouver’s airport linking the news with a partial U.S. government shutdown.

Airports in Calgary, Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto asked passengers travelling through U.S. Customs to allow for extra time to pass through security checks on Sunday.

Most airports did not explain the reason for the closure, with Calgary International Airport telling The Canadian Press in an email that NEXUS is managed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and that the airport itself had no additional information.

Vancouver International Airport, however, noted on its website that the programs are suspended until further notice “due to the partial U.S. Government shutdown.”

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website, NEXUS allows pre-screened travellers expedited processing when entering the U.S. and Canada, with dedicated kiosks at airports.

A partial U.S. government shutdown began Feb. 14 after Democrats and the White House were unable to reach a deal on legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond on Sunday when asked by The Canadian Press for an explanation.

However, The Associated Press has reported that the Department of Homeland Security said Sunday that the Global Entry program would be shut down as long as the partial government shutdown remains in effect.

The Department of Homeland Security’s website noted that a lapse in federal funding meant the website would not be actively managed, and it warned that information on the site might be out of date.

A spokeswoman for the Canada Border Services Agency referred questions about the pre-clearance closure to American authorities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Canadians in Puerto Vallarta ordered to shelter in place as violence erupts after the killing of a Mexican cartel leader

Canadians in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, are being ordered to shelter in place as violence escalates in the region. Mexican government officials are warning residents that Jalisco State, including popular...

2h ago

'A little stressful': Canadian couple in limbo after trip to Mexico

A B.C. resident and his partner are visiting Puerto Vallarta and are sharing their experience after they were told to shelter in place.

2h ago

'We need support': Businesses in Toronto's Little Jamaica hope the Eglinton LRT will bring more foot traffic

Little Jamaica is located along a stretch of Eglinton Avenue West between Keele Street and Allen Road. It is a cultural and historical staple in the city, but businesses in the community have been significantly...

18m ago

'It was a shock': Canadian fans mourn gold-medal hockey loss

Fans across the country didn’t let the early morning hour keep them from coming together — and in the end commiserating together — after Canada’s men’s hockey team lost a heartbreaking Olympic...

2h ago

