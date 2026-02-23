Canadians in Mexican state of Jalisco taking cover following outbreak of violence

A soldier stands guard by a charred vehicle after it was set on fire in Cointzio, Michoacán state, Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, after the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho." (AP Photo/Armando Solis) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 23, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 23, 2026 5:13 am.

Canadians in Mexico continue to shelter in place as violence grips parts of the country.

Government officials in western Mexico warn that Jalisco State, which includes the popular resort city of Puerto Vallarta, is currently unsafe for travel after the leader of a major drug cartel was reportedly killed in a government operation to capture him.

Cartel members responded with violence across the country, blocking roads and setting fire to vehicles, including throughout Jalisco state.

Global Affairs Canada issued a warning to Canadians in the region to stay indoors, keep a low profile and follow the instructions from local authorities.

The situation has led multiple Canadian airlines to cancel flights, with Air Canada and WestJet suspending service in and out of Puerto Vallarta today.

Other airlines diverting or cancelling flights to the area include Flair, Air Transat and Porter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadians in Puerto Vallarta ordered to shelter in place as violence erupts after the killing of a Mexican cartel leader

Canadians in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, are being ordered to shelter in place as violence escalates in the region. Mexican government officials are warning residents that Jalisco State, including popular...

10h ago

'A little stressful': Canadian couple in limbo after trip to Mexico

A B.C. resident and his partner are visiting Puerto Vallarta and are sharing their experience after they were told to shelter in place.

10h ago

Tax-filing season begins today. Here's all you need to know

Gather your tax slips and receipts because it's that time of the year. The 2025 tax-filing season officially kicks off on Monday. It will last a little over nine weeks, ending with the April 30 deadline...

1h ago

Partial U.S. government shutdown blamed for NEXUS closure at Canadian airports

Canadian airports are warning travellers that NEXUS and Global Entry pre-clearance programs for U.S.-bound flights are suspended, with Vancouver's airport linking the news with a partial U.S. government...

8h ago

Top Stories

Canadians in Puerto Vallarta ordered to shelter in place as violence erupts after the killing of a Mexican cartel leader

Canadians in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, are being ordered to shelter in place as violence escalates in the region. Mexican government officials are warning residents that Jalisco State, including popular...

10h ago

'A little stressful': Canadian couple in limbo after trip to Mexico

A B.C. resident and his partner are visiting Puerto Vallarta and are sharing their experience after they were told to shelter in place.

10h ago

Tax-filing season begins today. Here's all you need to know

Gather your tax slips and receipts because it's that time of the year. The 2025 tax-filing season officially kicks off on Monday. It will last a little over nine weeks, ending with the April 30 deadline...

1h ago

Partial U.S. government shutdown blamed for NEXUS closure at Canadian airports

Canadian airports are warning travellers that NEXUS and Global Entry pre-clearance programs for U.S.-bound flights are suspended, with Vancouver's airport linking the news with a partial U.S. government...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Windy and cloudy start to the work week

Freezing temperatures are expected to start the work week. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

10h ago

2:42
Periods of snow expected Sunday in Toronto

Light snow is expected to drop over Toronto on Sunday followed by a windy start to the work week. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

February 21, 2026 7:28 pm EST EST

2:24
King eider spotted at Toronto's Tommy Thompson Park

As birding experts say king eider ducks typically breed in the Arctic and can often be found along the Atlantic Ocean, local enthusiasts are excited after one has been seen near peninsulas A and B at Tommy Thompson Park. Nick Westoll has more.

February 21, 2026 10:32 am EST EST

2:35
Police hope for signage, possible bylaw as Harbourfront ice incidents increase

Despite repeated warnings, people are still walking onto the ice along Toronto's waterfront. Catalina Gillies looks at whether more safety steps need to be taken.

February 20, 2026 8:47 pm EST EST

2:17
Toronto considering micro shelter pilot project to address homelessness

After banning them from parks, the City of Toronto is now considering a two year micro shelter pilot project to help address homelessness. Erica Natividad with why one builder says the city's requirements may prove to be too big of a hurdle.

February 21, 2026 6:58 am EST EST

More Videos