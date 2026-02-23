Complainant in Stronach trial breaks into tears as she describes alleged sex assault

TORONTO — A woman broke into tears on the stand this morning as she described Frank Stronach allegedly forcing himself on her in a hotel suite more than 30 years ago.

The woman, who is the fifth complainant to testify in the case, says she first encountered Stronach through a friend in the early ’80s then reconnected with the businessman when they crossed paths about a decade later.

She says they met at a hotel restaurant for lunch two days after that and Stronach offered to continue the conversation in his suite after the woman started crying about her breakup.

Once inside the suite, she says Stronach embraced her and pushed her backwards until she was laying on a bed, then started trying to take her clothes off.

The woman says she kept crying and saying no, but Stronach was acting like a “different person” than the man she knew and she couldn’t fight him off. She says he penetrated her without protection and ejaculated.

Stronach, who is 93, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges involving seven complainants. The charges stem from incidents dating back as far as the 1970s.

Prosecutors have said they intend to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the incidents occurred, that the complainants didn’t consent, and that Stronach knew they didn’t or was wilfully blind to that fact.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2026.

The Canadian Press