Complainant in Stronach trial breaks into tears as she describes alleged sex assault

Frank Stronach, centre, arrives at a Toronto Court on Tuesday February 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 23, 2026 12:33 pm.

Last Updated February 23, 2026 12:42 pm.

TORONTO — A woman broke into tears on the stand this morning as she described Frank Stronach allegedly forcing himself on her in a hotel suite more than 30 years ago.

The woman, who is the fifth complainant to testify in the case, says she first encountered Stronach through a friend in the early ’80s then reconnected with the businessman when they crossed paths about a decade later.

She says they met at a hotel restaurant for lunch two days after that and Stronach offered to continue the conversation in his suite after the woman started crying about her breakup.

Once inside the suite, she says Stronach embraced her and pushed her backwards until she was laying on a bed, then started trying to take her clothes off.

The woman says she kept crying and saying no, but Stronach was acting like a “different person” than the man she knew and she couldn’t fight him off. She says he penetrated her without protection and ejaculated.

Stronach, who is 93, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges involving seven complainants. The charges stem from incidents dating back as far as the 1970s.

Prosecutors have said they intend to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the incidents occurred, that the complainants didn’t consent, and that Stronach knew they didn’t or was wilfully blind to that fact.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'Makes my blood boil': Stiles bashes Premier Ford over OSAP changes

NDP Leader Marit Stiles lashed out Monday at the province's "terrible" decision to slash Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) grants. The changes include shifting to a loan-heavy model that caps...

1h ago

Canada deploys consular staff to help 26,000 Canadians in Mexico, amid violence

OTTAWA — As parts of Mexico continue urging tourists and locals to shelter in place, there are more than 26,000 Canadians in the country who have registered with Ottawa. Global Affairs Canada has resolved...

29m ago

At least 73 people died in the attempt to capture a Mexican cartel leader and its violent aftermath

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — At least 73 people died in Mexico's attempt to capture the notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the violent aftermath of his death, authorities said Monday...

13m ago

Millions are stuck at home due to blizzard warnings and travel shutdowns in northeastern US

NEW YORK (AP) — A massive snowstorm pummeled the northeast United States on Monday, forcing millions of people to stay home amid strong wind and blizzard warnings, transportation shutdowns, and school...

12m ago

