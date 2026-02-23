Loblaw looks to build 70 new stores in 2026, renovate 191 locations

BRAMPTON — Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it plans to spend $2.4 billion to expand and renovate its store network and supply chain capabilities this year as it looks to open 70 new stores.

The grocery and drugstore retailer says its plan includes 34 new Shoppers Drug Mart/Pharmaprix pharmacies and care clinics and 31 No Frills and Maxi stores.

The new stores will come as the company also renovates 191 stores.

The parent company of Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart is also expected to continue work on a new automated distribution centre in Caledon, Ont.

The spending is part of the company’s five-year plan to spend $10 billion by 2030.

Loblaw is expected to report its fourth-quarter and full-year results on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L)

