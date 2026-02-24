Ever Carradine, Martha Plimpton, Hilary Duff and more remember Robert Carradine

FILE - Robert Carradine appears at the 24th Annual "A Night at Sardi's" in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 9, 2016. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 24, 2026 10:51 am.

Last Updated February 24, 2026 11:54 am.

Castmates and family members are mourning Robert Carradine, part of a famous Hollywood family and star of “Revenge of the Nerds” and “Lizzie McGuire.” Carradine died at 71.

Ever Carradine

“Growing up in the 70s and 80 with a single dad in Laurel Canyon is not exactly the recipe for a grounded childhood, but somehow mine was. Whenever anyone asks me how I turned out so normal, I always tell them it’s because of my dad. I knew my dad loved me, I knew it deep in my bones, and I always knew he had my back. …. My dad was a lover, not a fighter. He was all heart, and in a world so full of conflict and division, I think we can all take a page out of his book today, open our hearts and feel and share the love.” — the actor and daughter of Robert Carradine, on Instagram.

Martha Plimpton

“My Uncle Bobby was the best one of all 8 brothers; blood, adopted, and step. Out of all of them, he was the absolute best. He was the one who cuddled me when I came to visit my father in LA for the first time at 8 or 9 years old. He cuddled and kidded me for being the only Carradine from New York. … Also, he was the best actor of the bunch. By a THOUSAND MILES. Don’t believe me? Just watch him. … He had inherent KINDNESS in him. He was dear, and loving, and nonjudgmental. And he loved honestly. He made mistakes like anyone else, like any human. But he never lost his decency, or his heart. — the actor, Carradine’s niece, on Instagram.

Hilary Duff

“This one hurts. It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend. There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him.” — the actor, Carradine’s co-star in “Lizzie McGuire,” on Instagram.

Jake Thomas

“My heart hurts today. I was fortunate to know Bobby for most of my life. And he was one of the coolest guys you could ever meet. Funny, pragmatic, sometimes cranky, always a little eccentric. He was a talented actor, musician, and director. But more than anything, he was family. … I looked up to him growing up. And later in life, I came to realize he thought I was pretty neat, too. So I guess I was doing something right in his eyes.” — the actor and “Lizzie McGuire” castmate, on Instagram.

Keith Carradine

“He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day. We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That’s who my baby brother was.” — the actor and brother of Robert Carradine, in a statement to Deadline.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Airbnb offering incentive for first-time hosts to sign up during the FIFA World Cup in Toronto

Airbnb is offering first-time hosts an incentive to sign up for the platform during the FIFA World Cup in Toronto. "We're offering $1,000 to people to host. All they have to do is sign up on Airbnb...

3h ago

Bitter cold grips Toronto on Tuesday as snow moves in overnight, warmer weather ahead

Toronto is waking up to a sharp blast of winter, with wind chills near –20 making for a frigid start to Tuesday before a round of snow sweeps in by evening. The city will see a mix of sun and cloud...

1h ago

Carney pledges $2 billion for Ukraine, additional sanctions 4 years after invasion

Prime Minister Mark Carney promised another $2 billion in military aid and more sanctions on Moscow on Tuesday, as Ukraine marked four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion Prime Minister...

2m ago

Why some Canadian snowbirds are ditching the U.S.

Amid growing political tensions and a strained relationship between the U.S. and Canada, it appears some snowbirds are looking to flock elsewhere.

1h ago

Top Stories

Airbnb offering incentive for first-time hosts to sign up during the FIFA World Cup in Toronto

Airbnb is offering first-time hosts an incentive to sign up for the platform during the FIFA World Cup in Toronto. "We're offering $1,000 to people to host. All they have to do is sign up on Airbnb...

3h ago

Bitter cold grips Toronto on Tuesday as snow moves in overnight, warmer weather ahead

Toronto is waking up to a sharp blast of winter, with wind chills near –20 making for a frigid start to Tuesday before a round of snow sweeps in by evening. The city will see a mix of sun and cloud...

1h ago

Carney pledges $2 billion for Ukraine, additional sanctions 4 years after invasion

Prime Minister Mark Carney promised another $2 billion in military aid and more sanctions on Moscow on Tuesday, as Ukraine marked four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion Prime Minister...

2m ago

Why some Canadian snowbirds are ditching the U.S.

Amid growing political tensions and a strained relationship between the U.S. and Canada, it appears some snowbirds are looking to flock elsewhere.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Canadian airlines resume flight service to Puerto Vallarta

Canadian airlines have resumed flight service to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico after the deadly cartel violence that ensued Sunday following the death of a major cartel leader.

2h ago

2:11
Strong wind gusts to bring chilly temperatures to the GTA

Strong wind gusts are expected to bring chilly temperatures to the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

16h ago

2:59
Canadians scramble to get home amid cartel violence in western Mexico

Canadian airlines cancelled all flights in and out of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Monday amid cartel violence in the area. Erica Natividad speaks to a stranded traveller.

17h ago

0:42
Kendamil baby formula recalled over potential food poisoning toxin

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Kendamil baby formula over concerns of toxins that could cause food poisoning.

20h ago

0:53
Suspects arrested in attempted robbery, one caught hiding in backyard: YRP

York Regional Police have charged two Toronto men after a failed attempted robbery in Kleinburg that unfolded in dramatic fashion last Thursday.

23h ago

More Videos