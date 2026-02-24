‘Horrible war’: Ukrainian eye doctor training in Calgary to better help wounded

Ukrainian eye surgeon Dr. Pavla Ivaniuta, left, and Dr. Karim Punja hold a model of an eyeball at the Orbit Eye Centre in Calgary, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Posted February 24, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 24, 2026 5:09 am.

CALGARY — Dr. Pavla Ivaniuta remembers the first days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the stream of wounded men, women and children she treated for horrific eye injuries.

The most common wounds — from explosions — required parts of an eye or the entire eye to be removed, says Ivaniuta.

“It is due to this horrible war,” she said in a recent interview in Calgary.

“I used to cry every time … now I realized I can help.”

Four years after the war began, the 26-year-old said the best thing she can do to help is to improve her skills.

Ivaniuta is the first Ukrainian doctor to take part in a humanitarian fellowship at the University of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine. The program had earlier been set to bring another Ukrainian doctor to Calgary, but there was trouble with paperwork.

Four months into her six-month fellowship, Ivaniuta is learning how to save and rehabilitate eyes and eyelids.

The doctor, who grew up in Kyiv, said it’s important not only to treat physical trauma but to find other ways to help patients and their families.

“Usually it’s a young patient, usually young males with such trauma … you try to give some support and you try to give some kind words.”

Dr. Karim Punja, an orbit and oculofacial plastic surgeon and clinical associate professor at the Calgary medical school, has been teaching Ivaniuta.

“My goal is to try and impart as much knowledge as I can that is practical, relevant knowledge that they can use now on the front lines as well as for the decades that come,” he said.

Ukraine needs more eye specialists, he said.

“It’s a state of crisis where they have to deal with regular diseases like we do in Canada, but with an insurmountable amount of trauma and injury that would be soul crushing to deal with that kind of a workload,” Punja said.

After Ivaniuta returns to Ukraine, Punja is scheduled to join her and continue teaching there for two weeks while she performs surgeries.

There’s then some remote learning and she is to travel back to Calgary to finish her training.

Punja said as part of the fellowship, Ivaniuta had to agree to go back to work in Ukraine and pass on the knowledge.

Ivaniuta said Ukraine’s medical community is very competitive and it’s hard to get doctors to teach.

“I really want to change it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2026.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian trapped in Mexico describes 'terrifying' unrest after drug lord’s killing

When Canadian resident Jeffrey Dale booked a vacation to Mexico, he expected the trip to include sunny weather, palm trees and relaxing days on the beach, but when violence broke out over the weekend after...

10h ago

Porter is latest Canadian airline to restart service to Mexico

OTTAWA — Porter Airlines is resuming service to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Tuesday after suspending flights to the region due to widespread violence, following similar announcements by Air Canada, WestJet...

1h ago

Repairs to the 510 Spadina streetcar network could take days, TTC says

Toronto’s 510 Spadina streetcar was replaced by buses Monday afternoon due to emergency overhead power repairs, officials said. The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) which operates the public transit...

7h ago

4 charged after GTA human trafficking investigation involving girls as young as 11

Investigators have arrested four individuals following an investigation into the alleged trafficking and sexual exploitation of several young girls across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Peel Regional...

7m ago

Top Stories

Canadian trapped in Mexico describes 'terrifying' unrest after drug lord’s killing

When Canadian resident Jeffrey Dale booked a vacation to Mexico, he expected the trip to include sunny weather, palm trees and relaxing days on the beach, but when violence broke out over the weekend after...

10h ago

Porter is latest Canadian airline to restart service to Mexico

OTTAWA — Porter Airlines is resuming service to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Tuesday after suspending flights to the region due to widespread violence, following similar announcements by Air Canada, WestJet...

1h ago

Repairs to the 510 Spadina streetcar network could take days, TTC says

Toronto’s 510 Spadina streetcar was replaced by buses Monday afternoon due to emergency overhead power repairs, officials said. The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) which operates the public transit...

7h ago

4 charged after GTA human trafficking investigation involving girls as young as 11

Investigators have arrested four individuals following an investigation into the alleged trafficking and sexual exploitation of several young girls across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Peel Regional...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Strong wind gusts to bring chilly temperatures to the GTA

Strong wind gusts are expected to bring chilly temperatures to the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

10h ago

2:59
Canadians scramble to get home amid cartel violence in western Mexico

Canadian airlines cancelled all flights in and out of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Monday amid cartel violence in the area. Erica Natividad speaks to a stranded traveller.

10h ago

0:42
Kendamil baby formula recalled over potential food poisoning toxin

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Kendamil baby formula over concerns of toxins that could cause food poisoning.

14h ago

0:53
Suspects arrested in attempted robbery, one caught hiding in backyard: YRP

York Regional Police have charged two Toronto men after a failed attempted robbery in Kleinburg that unfolded in dramatic fashion last Thursday.

17h ago

2:27
Canada wasn't notified of Mexican operation before killing of cartel leader: Anand

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she wasn't notified of the Mexican military's operation to take out cartel gang leader 'El Mencho' prior to his killing.

17h ago

More Videos