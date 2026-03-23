Man arrested, woman wanted in Toronto hotel firearm investigation

Police have released a photo of 31-year-old Daniela Young of London, Ont. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 23, 2026 7:15 pm.

Toronto police have arrested one man and are on the hunt for a second suspect who is wanted in connection with a firearm investigation in the city’s downtown core.

Emergency crews were called to an unnamed hotel near King Street West and Blue Jays Way at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday after a handgun was found at the hotel.

Authorities later arrested and charged 30-year-old Malek El-Sayah of Mississauga with six offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, three counts of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.

Detectives are now searching for a second suspect identified as 31-year-old Daniela Young of London, Ont. She is wanted for five offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information about Young’s whereabouts is asked to contact investigators.

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