Polar Preet sets out for historic North Pole expedition in March

Portrait of Harpreet Kaur Chandi. Photo by Harpreet Kaur Chandi.

By Sukhpreet Kaur, OMNI News

Posted February 24, 2026 3:11 pm.

Polar explorer Harpreet Kaur Chandi, widely known as “Polar Preet,” is preparing to make history again as she heads out on a solo, unsupported expedition to the North Pole in early March.

“The North Pole is so different from the South Pole,” she said. “Antarctica and the South Pole expedition were on land. I had 24 hours of daylight in the summer season, but the North Pole is in the middle of the sea.”

Chandi, a former British Army officer and the first Punjabi and first known woman of colour to complete a solo journey to the South Pole, will begin her trek from Ellesmere Island, Canada.

“I am travelling on sea ice, which shifts. It moves, it’s dynamic,” she said. “There is no logistics company, and that’s why I am trying to raise the money to charter the plane to drop me off at the start point.”

The journey is expected to take about 60 days as she skis toward the northernmost point on Earth, where temperatures can plunge to –50 C, and the ice constantly drifts. She will haul two sledges carrying food, fuel, a tent and essential supplies.

Open Gallery 6 items

A record‑breaking endurance athlete, Chandi set the fastest solo unsupported women’s time and completed the longest solo unsupported one‑way polar ski journey. She has spent the past month training in Canada to prepare for the Arctic. 

“You need strength,” she said. “I had a harness; I would drag tires — big car tires… as part of my training. I went to Norway and Iceland for training because England doesn’t have that much snow.”

She recently trained in Churchill, Man., to practice travelling on sea ice.

“I went to Churchill basically to get on the sea ice, pulling my sleds, getting into the routine … carrying my firearm with me, dragging weight over big blocks of ice to get a sense of how it would be on my North Pole expedition.”

Chandi will face extreme isolation, harsh weather and the threat of polar bears, for which she will carry a firearm.

“It’s insanely hard. Nobody has been to the North Pole from Canada in 12 years,” she said. “The good thing is I have done the South Pole before. I was alone in Antarctica for 70 days, then 40 days and then 30 days. If I could do it once, I can do it again. The mental strength you build up … every time you push out of your comfort zone, it gets bigger and you build more resilience.”

She said it is a scary journey but with this expedition, she wishes to inspire communities to step out of comfort zones and chase their dreams.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from, what you look like, even if you know absolutely nothing about something when you start. I started on a Google search. You can go and achieve anything.”

Airbnb offering incentive for first-time hosts to sign up during the FIFA World Cup in Toronto

Airbnb is offering first-time hosts an incentive to sign up for the platform during the FIFA World Cup in Toronto. "We're offering $1,000 to people to host. All they have to do is sign up on Airbnb...

6h ago

17 Ontario long-term care homes receiving funds for improved dementia care

The provincial government committed $9 million. The number of residents in Ontario with dementia is expected to triple by 2050.

3h ago

City of Toronto wins Bloomberg prize that comes with $1.4M investment into school food program

The City of Toronto has won the the Bloomberg Philanthropies 2025 – 2026 Mayors Challenge -- a prize that comes with a $1.4 million investment that will help support and further boost the city's school...

3h ago

Bitter cold grips Toronto on Tuesday as snow moves in overnight, warmer weather ahead

Toronto is waking up to a sharp blast of winter, with wind chills near –20 making for a frigid start to Tuesday before a round of snow sweeps in by evening. The city will see a mix of sun and cloud...

5h ago

0:29
Four people with minor injuries after bus hits pedestrian, hydro pole

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a bus near North York's Finch GO Bus Terminal during the Tuesday morning rush.

2h ago

2:48
GTA wakes up to bitter cold, snow incoming

Toronto is waking up to a sharp blast of winter, with wind chills near –20 making for a frigid start to Tuesday before a round of snow sweeps in by evening.

5h ago

2:46
Canadian airlines resume flight service to Puerto Vallarta

Canadian airlines have resumed flight service to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico after the deadly cartel violence that ensued Sunday following the death of a major cartel leader.

5h ago

2:11
Strong wind gusts to bring chilly temperatures to the GTA

Strong wind gusts are expected to bring chilly temperatures to the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

20h ago

2:59
Canadians scramble to get home amid cartel violence in western Mexico

Canadian airlines cancelled all flights in and out of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Monday amid cartel violence in the area. Erica Natividad speaks to a stranded traveller.

20h ago

