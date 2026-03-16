‘It’s like a punch in the gut’: Mississauga mobile home park residents set to lose their homes

Several residents of a 25-acre mobile home park in Mississauga are now speaking out in an effort to save their homes, but it may be futile as Peel Region moves full steam ahead to clear the land they live on to make way for new development.

Tucked away, off Dundas Street East, you’ll find the Twin Pines Mobile Home Park where Ruth and Gord McIntyre have lived for the past 50 years.

“We raised our family here because it has such a great sense of community,” Ruth said. “It’s just this little town where everybody felt warm.”

But time is running out for the McIntyres and others who’ve called this park home.

“These are our homes. And we happen to be very proud of our homes but right now, it’s being taken away from us.”

While the McIntyres own their home, they lease the land, which is owned by Peel Housing Corporation (PHC), also known as Peel Living, at an affordable rate. But Peel now wants to clear this land to build much needed affordable housing — a decision that leaves these homeowners confused.

“When you’re dealing with affordable housing, why get rid of places that offer affordable housing?” Ruth asked.

“It’s like a punch in the gut,” added Marlyn Addai, president of the Twin Pines’ board of directors, who has been fighting Peel to save her community. “We’ve got people here in their 90s and you’re making them move?”

Peel is offering homeowners choices. They can get a $50,000 one-time goodwill payment to vacate.

“Or you can have what they call a portable rental subsidy,” Addai said. “But there are income requirements for the subsidy and not everyone qualifies for that.”

Addai also argues the one-time payment does little to help residents relocate.

“At $50,000, that’s not a down payment for a mortgage, and we have mainly senior citizens in this park, who don’t qualify for a mortgage, so you’re still left out in the lurch.”

Even more confusing for residents, there’s no set plan for any development here yet. Peel has yet to find a developer.

“They don’t have anything in plans. They don’t know what they want to build. They just want us out,” Addai said.

While Peel Living confirmed they have not found a developer, a spokesperson said the land is an important part of Peel Region’s long-term strategy to increase housing supply within the community. The objective of the redevelopment, they say, is to create additional affordable housing by maximizing the land holdings at this site for broader community benefit.

“PHC anticipates more than 1,000 homes will be created to replace the approximately 130 currently on-site, including affordable housing options.”

The spokesperson also said the $50,000 goodwill payment was recently increased from $31,000.

For those who choose the other option, a rent subsidy, “residents pay up to 30 per cent of their income, and Peel region pays the rest. The subsidy moves with them, so they can use it in any private rental unit in Mississauga, Brampton, or Caledon.”

When Speakers Corner asked about concerns residents have about not qualifying for that option due to income requirements, the spokesperson for PHC said they’re committed to ensuring it does not become a barrier for those in need.

“Housing support workers will work with residents individually to explore every available option to help them access the assistance they need. While residents will lose their current homes, they could also qualify to move back to the site,” PHC said.

“One of PHC’s key commitments is that residents will be offered the option to return to the future newly-developed Twin Pines community. That’s why a return registry was created and has been promoted to residents as PHC is trying to build more homes.”

Residents can also receive a $2,000 financial counselling grant to seek independent advice to help them make informed decisions about their future. In addition, coverage of disposal costs is available if a resident chooses to leave their mobile home behind when relocating.

PHC points out the options they are giving are not legally required but are being done to help residents who will soon be in transition.

While the choice is voluntary, time is running out to make a decision. A deadline of April 30, 2026, has been set to take the one-time $50,000 payment.

“After the deadline, there will be no further financial lump sum offerings outside of the legislative requirements under the Residential Tenancies Act, which includes $3,000 at the time of lease termination following a 12-month resident notice.”

The portable housing subsidy will still be available beyond the April 2026 deadline.

The McIntyres are leaning towards the one-time payment.

“The way it stands right now, the threat is you are out by next April. So we don’t really have a choice,” Ruth said. “I wish we had other choices, but the reality is we don’t.”

The couple, however, is not emotionally ready to see the place they’ve called home for the past 50 years, demolished in the matter of days.

“They will come in, literally with a dump and a bulldozer, and they just smash it all. It’s heartbreaking to watch it, because that was somebody’s life.”

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