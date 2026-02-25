Canadians now need Electronic Travel Authorization to travel to U.K.

As of Wednesday, Canadian citizens travelling to the U.K. will need to apply for and attain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) document before departure.

The new entry requirement was introduced in November and will now be strictly enforced for visitors from 85 countries, including Canada.

Every Canadian will need an ETA, whether the trip is for business, tourism or short-term studies, while other reasons or longer stays might require a visa. An ETA is also required if you are transiting through an airport in the U.K. and will be passing through border control.

The ETA allows you to stay in the U.K. for up to six months and is valid for either two years or until your passport expires, whichever is sooner. It can be used multiple times and costs around $30.

Applications are to be submitted online or through the UK ETA app. The U.K. government website warns that it’s best to use these two methods and that “you cannot get a faster decision by applying through another website or app.”

A decision is usually made within minutes, however it can take up to three working days. You will receive the decision by email from U.K. Visas and Immigration (UKVI) and if approved, the ETA will be linked to the passport you applied with. No other physical documentation will be provided and you will only need to show your passport when you travel.

Applying for an ETA does not guarantee that you will be granted the document. The ETA also does not guarantee entry into the U.K. — if you have a criminal record or you were previously refused entry into the U.K. you may need to apply for a visitor visa.

If you are a dual citizen of Canada and the U.K. or Ireland, you cannot apply for an ETA and must travel on your British, Irish or British overseas territories citizen passport.

Authorities warn that you could be denied boarding without an ETA from now on.