‘Final show of disrespect’: Diageo closes Crown Royal plant two days ahead of schedule

A bottle of Crown Royal Canadian whisky is seen in Burlington, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Vokey

By John Marchesan

Posted February 25, 2026 5:35 pm.

Last Updated February 25, 2026 5:40 pm.

Unionized workers at a Crown Royal whisky plant in southwestern Ontario say they were shocked to learn Wednesday that work would cease immediately, two days before it was set to officially close down.

Diageo previously announced plans to close the Amherstburg, Ont., plant and shift production to the United States. The closure, which will affect 200 unionized members at the plant, was scheduled to take effect on February 27. But local union officials say workers were notified on Wednesday that it would be their final day at the site.

“It’s clear Diageo didn’t want to face the scrutiny that would have come on the final day of operations, so its overseas executives opted to slink out of Ontario instead,” said Unifor Local 200 President John D’Agnolo. “Canadians will not forget that Diageo is a company that chose to walk away from a loyal workforce and add insult to injury by bottling a marquee Canadian whisky in America.”

While the workers will be compensated for the two unworked days, Unifor National President Lana Payne called the abrupt closure an unacceptable way to end their service.

“This is a final show of disrespect for Canadian workers as Diageo moves their jobs south of the border to appease Donald Trump,” Payne said in a release. “This is a sad day for our members and for this community, which has a century-long storied history of whisky making.”

Premier Doug Ford had threatened to remove Crown Royal from the shelves of LCBO stores in response to Diageo’s decision to close the plant. However, two weeks ago, the province and the whiskey maker reached an agreement that will see Diageo invest nearly $23 million to support local producers and “create new opportunities for Ontario farmers, manufacturers and communities across Ontario.”

Those investments include $11 million to purchase grain neutral spirits manufactured in Johnstown, $3 million towards ready-to-drink beverages through a Toronto-based co-packer and $5 million in marketing and promotion.

There was no immediate comment from the Ford government on Diageo’s decision to close the plant early.

