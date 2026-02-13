Crown Royal to remain at the LCBO after agreement reached with the province

Crown Royal will remain on LCBO shelves after the province reached an agreement with the company that produces the whiskey.

Premier Doug Ford had threatened to remove Crown Royal from stores when its parent company Diageo announced they would be closing a bottling plant in southwestern Ontario, going so far as to pour out a bottle of the liquor at a press conference.

Diageo has committed nearly $23 million in investments that will support local producers and “create new opportunities for Ontario farmers, manufacturers and communities across Ontario.”

The investments include $11 million to purchase grain neutral spirits manufactured in Johnstown, $3 million towards ready-to-drink beverages through a Toronto-based co-packer and $5 million in marketing and promotion.

They also made a commitment to explore options to establish a new canning facility in Ontario.

In a statement to 680 NewsRadio, a Diageo spokesperson thanked Ford and his team for “leadership and collaboration in reaching this resolution.”

“Diageo is pleased that Crown Royal, an iconic Canadian Whisky, will remain on the shelves of the LCBO, and we remain committed to Ontario through our significant investment in the province.” read the statement.

The whiskey continues to be distilled in Manitoba and bottled for the Canadian market in Quebec.

With files from Richard Southern