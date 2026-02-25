Former MPP and Toronto City Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti dies at 64

Former MPP and Toronto City Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti has died. He was 64.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted February 25, 2026 2:14 pm.

Last Updated February 25, 2026 3:30 pm.

Former MPP and Toronto City Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti has died. He was 64.

Mammoliti’s son Christopher confirmed his passing to CityNews saying “we are crushed.”

“Dad was surrounded by his family when he passed. We are obviously devastated and are left with a tremendous void. Dad loved his family, his community and our beautiful city,” he said in a statement. “We respectfully ask for privacy at this time but will be sure to share the viewing information as it becomes available.”

Premier Doug Ford, who served on Toronto City Council with Mammoliti, said the news of his death was very sad and offered his condolences to his family.

“He was a very colourful person in a good way … It’s just terrible, terrible news, much too young,” said Ford.

Toronto city councillor Anthony Perruzza called Mammoliti’s passing a “tragic moment for all of us.” Perruzza, who also served as NDP MPP alongside Mammoliti in the 1990s, shared fond memories of his colleague, whom he referred to as a “charismatic individual.”

“He was a relentless, tenacious fighter [with] strong beliefs and if you were going into a political scrap, there was nobody better at your side, if he was with you, than Giorgio. He just made you feel good and I’ll miss that,” he told CityNews.

In a tribute on Facebook, councillor Mike Colle said Mammoliti was “fighting for his life” at Sunnybrook Hospital before his passing.

“Condolences to his family and friends and may Giorgio’s memory be an eternal blessing. Rip Giorgio and Grazie Mille per tutti i sacrifici e lavoro,” said Colle.

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada said in a statement that he was saddened to learn of Mammoliti’s passing.

“We were honoured that Giorgio chose to run as a People’s Party candidate in the 2025 federal election. His decision reflected the same independent spirit that guided him throughout his career — a commitment to serving people, not political machines,” he said in the statement.

Mammoliti served as an NDP member of provincial parliament from 1990 to 1995, served on city council from 2000 to 2018 and twice ran for Toronto mayor. 

With a file from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadians now need Electronic Travel Authorization to travel to U.K.

As of Wednesday, Canadian citizens travelling to the U.K. will need to apply for and attain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) document before departure. The new entry requirement was introduced...

1h ago

'They need to be arrested': Ford pushing for changes to allow TTC constables to arrest transit drug users

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is pushing for changes that would give special constables who patrol the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) the power to arrest riders who use illegal drugs...

1h ago

In photos: The aftermath of a cartel show of 'force' in Puerto Vallarta

Canadian expat and former professional boxer, Richard Souce, was watching the men's Olympic gold medal hockey game in his condo with friends in the Centro (Downtown) region of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico,...

10m ago

Richmond Hill Airbnb hosts wins LTB case over non-paying guests

In an update to a Speakers Corner story CityNews first brought you late last year, a Richmond Hill couple, who are Airbnb hosts, are breathing a sigh of relief after getting an eviction...

2h ago

Top Stories

Canadians now need Electronic Travel Authorization to travel to U.K.

As of Wednesday, Canadian citizens travelling to the U.K. will need to apply for and attain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) document before departure. The new entry requirement was introduced...

1h ago

'They need to be arrested': Ford pushing for changes to allow TTC constables to arrest transit drug users

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is pushing for changes that would give special constables who patrol the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) the power to arrest riders who use illegal drugs...

1h ago

In photos: The aftermath of a cartel show of 'force' in Puerto Vallarta

Canadian expat and former professional boxer, Richard Souce, was watching the men's Olympic gold medal hockey game in his condo with friends in the Centro (Downtown) region of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico,...

10m ago

Richmond Hill Airbnb hosts wins LTB case over non-paying guests

In an update to a Speakers Corner story CityNews first brought you late last year, a Richmond Hill couple, who are Airbnb hosts, are breathing a sigh of relief after getting an eviction...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Non-paying guest evicted from Richmond Hill Airbnb  

A couple in Richmond Hill have been fighting for months to get rid of an Airbnb guest who refused to pay or check out. Pat Taney with an update on the situation.

4h ago

1:54
Toronto temperatures begin to drop: Here's how warm it could get

A special weather statement has been lifted following overnight snowfall, which has resulted in slippery road conditions in Toronto for Wednesday’s morning commute.

6h ago

2:10
Toronto begins pothole repair blitz: How drivers may be eligible for compensation

Toronto is launching an aggressive pothole repair push this week, with Mayor Olivia Chow announcing that 29 city crews are already out patching roads after one of the harshest winters in recent years left streets cracked.

7h ago

2:21
Canadian travellers return after violence erupts in Mexico

Travellers are finally back on Canadian soil after chaos erupted in parts of Mexico grounding flights. Melissa Nakhavoly with their experience in Puerto Vallarta.

6h ago

2:52
More snow on the way ahead of warmer temperatures

Overnight snow is moving into the GTA, along with some lingering flurries Wednesday morning,; later this week, warmer temperatures come into the mix.

19h ago

More Videos