Former MPP and Toronto City Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti dies at 64

Former MPP and Toronto City Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti has died. He was 64.

Mammoliti’s son Christopher confirmed his passing to CityNews saying “we are crushed.”

“Dad was surrounded by his family when he passed. We are obviously devastated and are left with a tremendous void. Dad loved his family, his community and our beautiful city,” he said in a statement. “We respectfully ask for privacy at this time but will be sure to share the viewing information as it becomes available.”

Premier Doug Ford, who served on Toronto City Council with Mammoliti, said the news of his death was very sad and offered his condolences to his family.

“He was a very colourful person in a good way … It’s just terrible, terrible news, much too young,” said Ford.

Toronto city councillor Anthony Perruzza called Mammoliti’s passing a “tragic moment for all of us.” Perruzza, who also served as NDP MPP alongside Mammoliti in the 1990s, shared fond memories of his colleague, whom he referred to as a “charismatic individual.”

“He was a relentless, tenacious fighter [with] strong beliefs and if you were going into a political scrap, there was nobody better at your side, if he was with you, than Giorgio. He just made you feel good and I’ll miss that,” he told CityNews.

In a tribute on Facebook, councillor Mike Colle said Mammoliti was “fighting for his life” at Sunnybrook Hospital before his passing.

“Condolences to his family and friends and may Giorgio’s memory be an eternal blessing. Rip Giorgio and Grazie Mille per tutti i sacrifici e lavoro,” said Colle.

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada said in a statement that he was saddened to learn of Mammoliti’s passing.

“We were honoured that Giorgio chose to run as a People’s Party candidate in the 2025 federal election. His decision reflected the same independent spirit that guided him throughout his career — a commitment to serving people, not political machines,” he said in the statement.

Mammoliti served as an NDP member of provincial parliament from 1990 to 1995, served on city council from 2000 to 2018 and twice ran for Toronto mayor.

With a file from The Canadian Press