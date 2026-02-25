Kucherov hits 30 goals again as Lightning roll past Maple Leafs for 6th straight win

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with center Gage Goncalves (93) and defenseman Emil Lilleberg (78) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 25, 2026 10:51 pm.

Nikita Kucherov scored to give him his ninth 30-goal season and added two assists for 701 in his career and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Brayden Point had two goals and an assist, Gage Goncalves had a goal and two assists and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves for the Lightning, who are 20-1-1 in their past 22 games. Vasilevskiy is 17-0-1 since Dec. 20.

Tampa Bay won in its first game back from the Olympic break without coach Jon Cooper on the bench. Cooper, who led Canada to the silver medal at the Milan Cortina Games, will miss two games after the death of his father, Robert.

Assistant Rob Zettler stepped in for Cooper and the Lightning ended the Maple Leafs’ three-game winning streak.

The Russian-born Kucherov got his 700th assist in his 855th NHL game, becoming the second-fastest player born outside of North America to reach the mark and trailing only Peter Stastny (784 games). The milestone assist came on Goncalves’ goal at 7:58 of the second period that gave the Lightning a 2-0 lead.

Kucherov’s 30th goal came at 2:59 of the third and made it 3-0. His nine 30-goal seasons tie him with Steven Stamkos for the most in team history.

John Tavares and Matthew Knies scored and Anthony Stolarz made 32 saves for the Maple Leafs, whose five-game winning streak against the Lightning was stopped.

With Stolarz pulled to give Toronto an extra skater, Tavares scored with 3:41 remaining to end the shutout bid for Vasilevskiy. It came moments after Jake Guentzel missed an empty-net goal for the Lightning when his shot hit the post.

After Point made it 4-1, Knies capped the scoring with 2:47 left for Toronto. Auston Matthews had an assist on the goal, tying Tim Horton for 10th on the career franchise list with 349.

Up next

Maple Leafs play at Florida on Thursday night.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Survivor of forced sterilization says practice is still happening

Editor's note: The subject matter discussed in the following article may be disturbing to some readers. For decades, thousands of Indigenous women and other marginalized people in Canada have been...

4h ago

'Final show of disrespect': Diageo closes Crown Royal plant two days ahead of schedule

Unionized workers at a Crown Royal whisky plant in southwestern Ontario say they were shocked to learn Wednesday that work would cease immediately, two days before it was set to officially close down. Diageo...

7h ago

Concerns over recycling program transition raised at City Hall

Since January 1st, the City of Toronto is no longer responsible for residential recycling, following provincial legislation that shifted the program to the private operator, Circular Materials. While...

58m ago

GTA immigrant service organizations face closures over federal funding cuts

They're important resources for newcomers to Canada, but now immigrant service organizations say they're being stretched alarmingly thin. A new survey conducted in part by United Way and the City...

4h ago

Top Stories

Survivor of forced sterilization says practice is still happening

Editor's note: The subject matter discussed in the following article may be disturbing to some readers. For decades, thousands of Indigenous women and other marginalized people in Canada have been...

4h ago

'Final show of disrespect': Diageo closes Crown Royal plant two days ahead of schedule

Unionized workers at a Crown Royal whisky plant in southwestern Ontario say they were shocked to learn Wednesday that work would cease immediately, two days before it was set to officially close down. Diageo...

7h ago

Concerns over recycling program transition raised at City Hall

Since January 1st, the City of Toronto is no longer responsible for residential recycling, following provincial legislation that shifted the program to the private operator, Circular Materials. While...

58m ago

GTA immigrant service organizations face closures over federal funding cuts

They're important resources for newcomers to Canada, but now immigrant service organizations say they're being stretched alarmingly thin. A new survey conducted in part by United Way and the City...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Mild end to the week before temperatures plummet

Below seasonal temperatures on Thursday with cloud cover building in the afternoon. Sunny and mild to end the week.

5h ago

2:43
Survivor of forced sterilization supports Bill S-228

Thousands of Canadians have been forcibly sterilized for almost a century, on survivor shares her story as she advocates for survivors. New Bill S-228 would emend the criminal code, bringing an end to the practice.

5h ago

1:03
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews responds to criticism on White House visit

Toronto Maple Leafs' captain Auston Matthews responded to criticism on the U.S. men's hockey team's visit to the White House following their gold medal win against Canada at the Olympics.

9h ago

2:01
Giorgio Mammoliti, former Toronto city councillor, dead at 64

Former MPP and Toronto City Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti has died. He was 64.

7h ago

1:31
Canada pledges $8M in humanitarian aid for Cuba

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and MP Randeep Sarai have announced the country will be sending $8 million in food aid to Cuba amid the U.S. fuel blockade.

10h ago

More Videos