Richmond Hill Airbnb hosts wins LTB case over non-paying guests

A couple in Richmond Hill have been fighting for months to get rid of an Airbnb guest who refused to pay or check out. Pat Taney with an update on the situation.

By Pat Taney

Posted February 25, 2026 11:39 am.

Last Updated February 25, 2026 1:30 pm.

In an update to a Speakers Corner story CityNews first brought you late last year, a Richmond Hill couple, who are Airbnb hosts, are breathing a sigh of relief after getting an eviction order for a guest who stopped paying and refused to check out.  

The couple, who spoke out back in November under condition of anonymity, had been battling to get the guest removed after they checked in last May and stopped making payments through the Airbnb platform shortly after.

The guest had booked a one-year, long-term stay through the online rental agency agreeing to have Airbnb deduct their payment month-to-month to stay in a basement apartment. 

Three months in, the payments kept getting rejected by the credit card on file and despite pressure from Airbnb, who tried to help resolve the issue for the couple, the guest refused to check out. 

The couple who signed a non-disclosure agreement with Airbnb, could not speak about the update but according to Landlord Tenant Board (LTB) hearing documents, obtained by CityNews, the guest was ordered to pay up and get current on the amount owed or be evicted by a set deadline. 

They failed to meet that and were evicted in mid-January. According to the LTB documents, the amount owed was $12,000 in back rent. 

As we previously reported, Airbnb stays are not typically covered by the LTB but this story had a twist. The hosts had the guests sign a residential tenancy agreement (standard lease) in addition to the agreement the guest made when they booked through the Airbnb platform.  

The couple, who up until that point had only allowed short-term stays, wanted added protection given the length of this guest’s stay. 

The question remains whether that additional rental lease helped or delayed the couple in being able to get the non-paying guests removed. 

“I definitely think it delayed this case,” said Paralegal Teri Landriault, who works with landlords but was not involved in this couple’s case. 

She said while the lease did help to get an eviction, it also gave the guest more time to stay. 

“When you have a case with LTB, it’s not always a quick process. I think in this case, had these landlords simply gone by the Airbnb contract, they would have had the tenant out much quicker. It is my understanding with those cases that if you don’t pay, you don’t stay.” 

But Landriault cautions long-term stays, whether covered by a lease or online booking platforms, can get tricky. 

“I would say if you’re an Airbnb host and find yourself with a similar problem, seek legal counsel,” she said. “Personally, I would avoid a long-term stay as a vacation rental because it starts to blur the line. And when you blur that line, you’re offering those guests protection as tenants, which could leave you as a landlord holding the bag, such as in this case.” 

If you have an issue, story or question you’d like us to look into, contact us.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New poll suggests tight race between Ford's PCs and Ontario Liberals

A new poll has found that the Ontario Progressive Conservatives and Liberals are in a tightening race just one year after the provincial election. The survey of 1,000 residents by Liaison Strategies...

30m ago

Behavioural therapist arrested for alleged assaults on children with autism in Milton

An Applied Behaviour Analysis therapist working in Milton has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two children with autism. Halton police started the investigation after receiving a complaint about...

3h ago

Canadians now need Electronic Travel Authorization to travel to U.K.

As of Wednesday, Canadian citizens travelling to the U.K. will need to apply for and attain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) document before departure. The new entry requirement was introduced...

21m ago

Toronto man arrested for luring children online for sexual purposes: Niagara police

Niagara Regional Police have arrested a man from Toronto for allegedly luring children for sexual purposes online. The police service says their Internet Child Exploitation Unit began a proactive undercover...

3h ago

Top Stories

New poll suggests tight race between Ford's PCs and Ontario Liberals

A new poll has found that the Ontario Progressive Conservatives and Liberals are in a tightening race just one year after the provincial election. The survey of 1,000 residents by Liaison Strategies...

30m ago

Behavioural therapist arrested for alleged assaults on children with autism in Milton

An Applied Behaviour Analysis therapist working in Milton has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two children with autism. Halton police started the investigation after receiving a complaint about...

3h ago

Canadians now need Electronic Travel Authorization to travel to U.K.

As of Wednesday, Canadian citizens travelling to the U.K. will need to apply for and attain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) document before departure. The new entry requirement was introduced...

21m ago

Toronto man arrested for luring children online for sexual purposes: Niagara police

Niagara Regional Police have arrested a man from Toronto for allegedly luring children for sexual purposes online. The police service says their Internet Child Exploitation Unit began a proactive undercover...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Toronto temperatures begin to drop: Here's how warm it could get

A special weather statement has been lifted following overnight snowfall, which has resulted in slippery road conditions in Toronto for Wednesday’s morning commute.

3h ago

2:21
Canadian travellers return after violence erupts in Mexico

Travellers are finally back on Canadian soil after chaos erupted in parts of Mexico grounding flights. Melissa Nakhavoly with their experience in Puerto Vallarta.

4h ago

2:52
More snow on the way ahead of warmer temperatures

Overnight snow is moving into the GTA, along with some lingering flurries Wednesday morning,; later this week, warmer temperatures come into the mix.

17h ago

2:35
Minister meets OpenAI representatives

Canada's Minister for AI will meet with OpenAI, to hear why the company banned the Tumbler Ridge shooter's account, for posts describing gun violence scenarios, but didn't notify police, despite some employees pushing for that.

19h ago

2:13
Ontario announces funding for dementia care at some LTC homes

Ontario is investing $9 million into 17 different long-term care homes to provide the facilities with improved dementia care as the number of residents in the province with dementia is expected to triple by 2050.

February 24, 2026 12:48 pm EST EST

More Videos