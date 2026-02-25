Sikh Canadians say state violence a continued threat ahead of Carney going to India

OTTAWA — Some Canadian Sikhs are calling on the government to take a firmer stand on India as Prime Minister Mark Carney prepares to travel there this week on his mission to expand Canada’s non-U.S. trade.

B.C. Sikh activist Moninder Singh, who received a warning from Vancouver Police on Sunday about a credible threat to his life, says he suspects that threat is linked to the Indian government.

Singh says he suspects he’s been targeted by the Indian government due to his work on referendum campaigns in Canada about creating a separate Sikh state out of Indian territory.

Singh worked with Hardeep Singh Nijjar, whose 2023 murder in Surrey, B.C., was linked to agents of the Indian government by both then-prime minister Justin Trudeau and the RCMP.

B.C. Liberal MP Sukh Dhaliwal, who represents the riding where Nijjar’s murder took place, says he has shared his constituents’ concerns about Carney’s trip with the Prime Minister’s Office.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says the RCMP commissioner and other top security officials continue to discuss public safety and national security with Indian officials.