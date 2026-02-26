Chief justice says institutions are strong after Smith targets court appointments

Chief Justice Wagner takes part in the ceremonial opening of the judicial year at the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted February 26, 2026 2:11 pm.

Last Updated February 26, 2026 3:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Chief Justice Richard Wagner called on Canadian lawyers and judges to step up their efforts to defend the independence of the country’s courts on Thursday, noting while Canadians maintain a strong trust in their institutions, the system is still being heavily tested.

Wagner told the general meeting of the Canadian Bar Association Thursday that trust in the courts can’t be taken for granted.

“The independence of our courts continues to be tested,” he said in his speech. “We see pressure on appointment processes and threats to withhold funding for the justice system.”

He did not name Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in the speech, who in early February demanded the federal government give Alberta a bigger role in appointing judges to the province’s superior courts.

She also threatened to withhold funding for court support positions if that doesn’t happen.

Wagner said members of the bar association have been good at speaking up to defend the independence of the courts but in the current environment, even more effort on that is needed.

“Where the line is crossed is when criticism targets the very legitimacy of the judiciary or its right to make decisions,” Wagner said in French.

Wagner said there is a worrying decline of the rule of law but that Canada has strong institutions.

“Trust depends on judges remaining clearly distinct from political actors, judges must not mirror the rhetoric or values of partisan life,” he said. “Public trust is foundational to the judiciary’s ability to decide cases free from external pressure.”

Federal Justice Minister Sean Fraser said this month he has confidence in the current independent appointment process and he plans to maintain it.

In his own speech to the Canadian Bar Association on Thursday, Fraser said the nature of democracy in Canada and around the world is changing and that people are seeing a “hyper-polarized” political context.

“I find it extremely troubling when you have political actors who would argue that the justice system should be weaponized against their political opponents, when you see efforts to suppress voters who may align with a political party other than your own,” the minister said.

He said he’s “deeply” concerned about how different political actors from different political parties in different regions, treat the independence of the judiciary and the justice system more broadly.

“When I hear political actors not only criticizing court decisions but suggesting that the RCMP should jail their political opponents, we need to ask ourselves, will we accept this?,” he said.

“When I hear political actors criticizing the decisions of the court with full knowledge that the judge responsible for the decision doesn’t have an opportunity to defend themselves in public, you’re eroding the public’s trust in the rule of law and our democracy.”

In an interview last year, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called the RCMP’s leadership “despicable” and accused it of covering up for former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

“Many of the scandals of the Trudeau era should have involved jail time,” he said. “Trudeau broke the Criminal Code when he took a free vacation from someone with whom he had government business.”

Poilievre later defended his comments and denied saying Trudeau should have gone to jail.

Fraser added Thursday that there is an ongoing debate about the role of the notwithstanding clause in Canada.

In late October, Alberta used the notwithstanding clause to legally backstop a bill that overrode teachers’ rights and ordered them back to work to end a three-week-long, provincewide strike.

In December, the Alberta legislature passed a bill confirming the government’s intention to use the notwithstanding clause to shield from legal challenge each of three current laws affecting transgender people.

The set of three laws will police names and pronouns in school, ban transgender girls from participating in amateur female sports, and restrict gender-affirming health care for youth.

“It is a troubling social trend when we see governments increasingly ready to reach for the notwithstanding clause in order to cater to a distinct political opportunity without regard for the rights of certain individuals that may be violated in the process,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2026.

— With files from Anja Karadeglija, Lisa Johnson and Jack Farrell

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Final design for Ontario Science Centre at Ontario Place unveiled, contract awarded

The province of Ontario unveiled the final design and awarded the contract for the new Ontario Science Centre to be built at Ontario Place on Thursday, calling it "a major milestone in the province's plan...

2h ago

Doug Ford takes issue with Toronto's 13-year timeline to build road safety measures

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is taking issue with a Toronto city council report that concluded it would take upwards of 13 years and cost $52 million to build speed bumps and other traffic calming measures. The...

50m ago

Judge in Stronach trial concerned as cross-examination turns to 'shouting match'

TORONTO — The judge presiding over Frank Stronach's sexual assault trial is raising concerns over one of the complainants' behaviour on the stand, saying the woman's constant tangents and interruptions...

1h ago

Barrie police say mom drove impaired with child in vehicle, crashed into pillars

Barrie police have arrested a 42-year-old woman after she allegedly drove while impaired with her five-year-old child in the vehicle. Officers were called to North Village Way in Park Place on Wednesday,...

4h ago

Top Stories

Final design for Ontario Science Centre at Ontario Place unveiled, contract awarded

The province of Ontario unveiled the final design and awarded the contract for the new Ontario Science Centre to be built at Ontario Place on Thursday, calling it "a major milestone in the province's plan...

2h ago

Doug Ford takes issue with Toronto's 13-year timeline to build road safety measures

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is taking issue with a Toronto city council report that concluded it would take upwards of 13 years and cost $52 million to build speed bumps and other traffic calming measures. The...

50m ago

Judge in Stronach trial concerned as cross-examination turns to 'shouting match'

TORONTO — The judge presiding over Frank Stronach's sexual assault trial is raising concerns over one of the complainants' behaviour on the stand, saying the woman's constant tangents and interruptions...

1h ago

Barrie police say mom drove impaired with child in vehicle, crashed into pillars

Barrie police have arrested a 42-year-old woman after she allegedly drove while impaired with her five-year-old child in the vehicle. Officers were called to North Village Way in Park Place on Wednesday,...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:32
Charges dropped against Ontario man over alleged assault of home intruder

Charges have been dropped against a Lindsay, Ontario man who was accused of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after he confronted an alleged intruder that broke into his home.

3h ago

2:43
Canada-wide warrant issued for man linked to killing of Toronto teen

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Jahkai Jack.

6h ago

1:09
Toronto temperatures set to drop following warm-up relief

Toronto is gearing up for a dynamic stretch of wintry weather that will see temperatures swing from unseasonably mild to sharply colder-than-normal conditions, with a dose of snow and bitter wind chills in between.

1h ago

0:40
Southwestern Ontario Crown Royal plant closes 2 days early

Unionized workers at a Crown Royal whisky plant in southwestern Ontario say they were shocked to learn Wednesday that work would cease immediately, two days before it was set to officially close down.

6h ago

2:28
New Liaison poll shows tightening provincial race between PCs and Liberals

A new Liaison poll shows Doug Ford's PCs are almost neck-and-neck with the leaderless Liberal party. As Tina Yazdani reports, the premier is suggesting he doesn't believe in polls.

18h ago

More Videos