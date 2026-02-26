Durham police deputy chief under investigation for alleged racial slur

The Durham Regional Police Service headquarters is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted February 26, 2026 8:48 pm.

Last Updated February 26, 2026 9:02 pm.

A Deputy Chief with the Durham Regional Police Service has been suspended with pay and is under investigation following an incident during a meeting of the Afro-Caribbean Canadian Internal Support Network.

In a statement released Thursday night, Durham police say the Deputy Chief allegedly used a racially inappropriate term during the meeting, which was attended by both sworn and civilian members of the force.

Police Chief Peter Moreira says while the language used was not directed at anyone, it was offensive and inconsistent with the force’s values.

“We recognize the impact words can have, regardless of intent. DRPS remains firmly committed to fostering a respectful, inclusive environment where all members feel valued, safe, and supported,” Moreira said in a statement.

The name of the Deputy Chief in question has not been released.

The Durham police website currently lists Chris Kirkpatrick and Kim Yeandle as Deputy Chiefs.

The police service board, which is responsible for the discipline of Command officers, says the matter will be investigated by a third party with “the firm objective of ensuring accountability and demonstrating the Board’s unwavering commitment to the importance of equity, diversity and inclusion.”

Top Stories

Sentencing hearing begins for man in drunk driving crash that killed three siblings

A huge show of support in court Thursday for the family members of three kids whose lives were taken in a horrific drunk driving crash last May, as victim impact statements were read. Dressed in all...

1h ago

Leaside residents accuse developer of cutting down trees in the middle of the night

A Toronto developer is being accused of chopping down mature trees in the middle of the night, bypassing bylaws meant to protect city greenery, and it's not the first time they have been accused of skirting...

3h ago

Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday night. Police in Peel Region say they were called to the Lakeshore Road East and Stavebank Road area...

15m ago

Suspect in hate-motivated assault probe allegedly spat on victim, uttered racial slurs: Toronto police

Toronto police are trying to identify a man who allegedly spat on a person in the PATH underground shopping complex between Scotia Plaza and First Canadian Place in January. Investigators say it happened...

4h ago

