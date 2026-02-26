Durham police deputy chief under investigation for alleged racial slur

A Deputy Chief with the Durham Regional Police Service has been suspended with pay and is under investigation following an incident during a meeting of the Afro-Caribbean Canadian Internal Support Network.

In a statement released Thursday night, Durham police say the Deputy Chief allegedly used a racially inappropriate term during the meeting, which was attended by both sworn and civilian members of the force.

Police Chief Peter Moreira says while the language used was not directed at anyone, it was offensive and inconsistent with the force’s values.

“We recognize the impact words can have, regardless of intent. DRPS remains firmly committed to fostering a respectful, inclusive environment where all members feel valued, safe, and supported,” Moreira said in a statement.

The name of the Deputy Chief in question has not been released.

The Durham police website currently lists Chris Kirkpatrick and Kim Yeandle as Deputy Chiefs.

The police service board, which is responsible for the discipline of Command officers, says the matter will be investigated by a third party with “the firm objective of ensuring accountability and demonstrating the Board’s unwavering commitment to the importance of equity, diversity and inclusion.”