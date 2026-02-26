Rick Campanelli to reveal secret demons that ‘will shock many’ in new memoir

Broadcasting personality Rick Campanelli is releasing a memoir revealing dark secrets he says “will shock many.”

The Hamilton native, known for his warm and wholesome on-air charm, said in a statement Thursday that his book is “a cautionary tale of what can happen when you lose control.”

Dubbed “Tempted,” the memoir will share the story of Campanelli’s “secret demons he battled that nearly destroyed his life,” according to a release.

Campanelli launched his career in 1994 after winning a nationwide contest run by TV channel MuchMusic, landing an on-air role that earned him the nickname “Rick the Temp.” The release suggests that while his star was rising at the time, he was grappling with inner turmoil.

Campanelli went on to co-host “ET Canada” for 12 years and has since bounced around the Canadian media landscape. He’s had radio gigs including a morning show on Toronto’s Z103.5 and competed on game show “The Traitors Canada” in 2023. He’s currently a live eye reporter on Citytv’s “Breakfast Television.”

“Tempted” is set to be published on Sept. 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press