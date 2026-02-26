Rick Campanelli to reveal secret demons that ‘will shock many’ in new memoir

Former MuchMusic VJ Rick Campanelli, gestures to the crowd gathered on the red carpet for the premiere of the documentary "299 Queen Street West" in Toronto, on Friday, September 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted February 26, 2026 11:40 am.

Last Updated February 26, 2026 1:16 pm.

Broadcasting personality Rick Campanelli is releasing a memoir revealing dark secrets he says “will shock many.”

The Hamilton native, known for his warm and wholesome on-air charm, said in a statement Thursday that his book is “a cautionary tale of what can happen when you lose control.”

Dubbed “Tempted,” the memoir will share the story of Campanelli’s “secret demons he battled that nearly destroyed his life,” according to a release.

Campanelli launched his career in 1994 after winning a nationwide contest run by TV channel MuchMusic, landing an on-air role that earned him the nickname “Rick the Temp.” The release suggests that while his star was rising at the time, he was grappling with inner turmoil.

Campanelli went on to co-host “ET Canada” for 12 years and has since bounced around the Canadian media landscape. He’s had radio gigs including a morning show on Toronto’s Z103.5 and competed on game show “The Traitors Canada” in 2023. He’s currently a live eye reporter on Citytv’s “Breakfast Television.”

“Tempted” is set to be published on Sept. 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Final design for Ontario Science Centre at Ontario Place unveiled, contract awarded

The province of Ontario unveiled the final design and awarded the contract for the new Ontario Science Centre to be built at Ontario Place on Thursday, calling it "a major milestone in the province's plan...

30m ago

Man, 20, wanted in killing of 15-year-old Mount Dennis teen

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 20-year-old Toronto man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jahkai Jack. Jack was shot and killed on the night of June...

2h ago

Police seek 2nd suspect wanted for 1st-degree murder in 'targeted' shooting at Brampton home

Homicide investigators are appealing to the public for help locating a second suspect wanted in connection with a deadly 2025 shooting inside a Brampton home. According to Peel Regional Police, two...

2h ago

Marilyn Denis announces departure from CHUM 104.5 after 40 years

Broadcasting giant Marilyn Denis, one of Canada's most recognized and enduring radio and television personalities, is stepping away from CHUM 104.5 after a 40-year run. The announcement was made Thursday...

3h ago

Top Stories

Final design for Ontario Science Centre at Ontario Place unveiled, contract awarded

The province of Ontario unveiled the final design and awarded the contract for the new Ontario Science Centre to be built at Ontario Place on Thursday, calling it "a major milestone in the province's plan...

30m ago

Man, 20, wanted in killing of 15-year-old Mount Dennis teen

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 20-year-old Toronto man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jahkai Jack. Jack was shot and killed on the night of June...

2h ago

Police seek 2nd suspect wanted for 1st-degree murder in 'targeted' shooting at Brampton home

Homicide investigators are appealing to the public for help locating a second suspect wanted in connection with a deadly 2025 shooting inside a Brampton home. According to Peel Regional Police, two...

2h ago

Marilyn Denis announces departure from CHUM 104.5 after 40 years

Broadcasting giant Marilyn Denis, one of Canada's most recognized and enduring radio and television personalities, is stepping away from CHUM 104.5 after a 40-year run. The announcement was made Thursday...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:32
Charges dropped against Ontario man over alleged assault of home intruder

Charges have been dropped against a Lindsay, Ontario man who was accused of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after he confronted an alleged intruder that broke into his home.

1h ago

2:43
Canada-wide warrant issued for man linked to killing of Toronto teen

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Jahkai Jack.

4h ago

1:09
Toronto temperatures set to drop following warm-up relief

Toronto is gearing up for a dynamic stretch of wintry weather that will see temperatures swing from unseasonably mild to sharply colder-than-normal conditions, with a dose of snow and bitter wind chills in between.

4h ago

0:40
Southwestern Ontario Crown Royal plant closes 2 days early

Unionized workers at a Crown Royal whisky plant in southwestern Ontario say they were shocked to learn Wednesday that work would cease immediately, two days before it was set to officially close down.

4h ago

2:28
New Liaison poll shows tightening provincial race between PCs and Liberals

A new Liaison poll shows Doug Ford's PCs are almost neck-and-neck with the leaderless Liberal party. As Tina Yazdani reports, the premier is suggesting he doesn't believe in polls.

16h ago

More Videos