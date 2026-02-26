Sentencing hearing begins for man in drunk driving crash that killed three siblings

A huge show of support in court Thursday for the family members of three kids whose lives were taken in a horrific drunk driving crash last May, as victim impact statements were read.

Dressed in all black and sitting in the prisoner’s dock, 20-year-old Ethan Lehouillier mostly kept his head down as the children’s mother, Jade Galve, directly addressed him through tears, saying, “I hope you remember the damage you’ve done and the lives you’ve taken.”

It was just after midnight on May 18, 2025, that Galve was in a van with her four children and her partner, Akash Paladugu, behind the wheel. They were heading home after watching fireworks for Victoria Day.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the then 19-year-old Lehouillier was driving a van and exiting Highway 401 at Renforth Drive at nearly 170 km/hr when he ran a red light, hit a median, and “launched into the air,” striking Paladugu’s stationary van. Lehouillier’s blood alcohol level that night was more than two times the legal limit.

Two of the children – 15-year-old Ramone Lavina and his 13-year-old brother Jace – died at the scene, while their six-year-old sister Mya died in hospital a short time later. Jade, her 10-year-old son Avery and Paladugu were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

This compilation photo shows Jade Galve and her four children – Ramone, Jace, Mya, and Avery. (Supplied)

“I can remember every single detail, especially holding my lifeless daughter in my arms,” said Galve in court.

She recalled memories of her children, describing them as kind, smart and compassionate while also describing her own pain dealing with depression, anxiety and what she says are endless tears.

“Their 11 year old brother, Avery, is now left without siblings. A child that has to cope with an immense loss at such a young age.”

Paladugu also submitted a statement read by another family member, telling the court, “Although I know I was not at fault, I live every day with the unbearable reality that the kids were in my care when their lives were taken.”

“The guilt, even though I did nothing wrong, is heavy and relentless.”

A lawyer for the family said Thursday they would not be speaking publicly until sentencing concludes in the spring, likely March or April.

Lehouillier pled guilty in December to three counts of impaired driving causing death and three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm. He has been in custody since his arrest last May.

In sentencing arguments, the case parallels of Marco Muzzo were brought up repeatedly. The Crown is seeking a sentence of eight to 10 years with credit for time served, plus a 20-year driving ban. Lehouillier’s defence is seeking a sentence between six to eight years.