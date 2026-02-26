The deadly impacts of Canada’s lack of race-based health data

Black women are three to four times more likely to die during or as a result of childbirth in the United States and the U.K., and although Canadians could assume similar statistics for Black women in our country, the better question is – why don’t we have our own database?

The reality is that Black women face systemic barriers to healthcare everyday, and the lack of data only further silences this quiet crisis.

Host Tammie Sutherland speaks to Kearie Daniel, Executive Director and Founder of the Black Women’s Institute for Health to discuss how the Canadian government can better support Black mothers by being honest about its own lack of data on race-based health experiences and outcomes.

