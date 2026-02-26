The deadly impacts of Canada’s lack of race-based health data

<p>A doctor uses a hand-held Doppler probe on a pregnant woman to measure the heartbeat of the fetus, Dec. 17, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rogelio V. Solis</p>

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted February 26, 2026 8:18 am.

Black women are three to four times more likely to die during or as a result of childbirth in the United States and the U.K., and although Canadians could assume similar statistics for Black women in our country, the better question is – why don’t we have our own database?

The reality is that Black women face systemic barriers to healthcare everyday, and the lack of data only further silences this quiet crisis.

Host Tammie Sutherland speaks to Kearie Daniel, Executive Director and Founder of the Black Women’s Institute for Health to discuss how the Canadian government can better support Black mothers by being honest about its own lack of data on race-based health experiences and outcomes.

Top Stories

Man, 20, wanted in killing of 15-year-old Mount Dennis teen

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Jahkai Jack. Jack was fatally shot on the night of June 7, 2025, in the Emmett Avenue...

6m ago

Toronto braces for sharp temperature swings and snow this weekend, early-March chill

Toronto is gearing up for a dynamic stretch of wintry weather that will see temperatures swing from unseasonably mild to sharply colder-than-normal conditions, with a dose of snow and bitter wind chills...

4m ago

Marilyn Denis announces departure from CHUM 104.5 after 40 years

Broadcasting giant Marilyn Denis, one of Canada's most recognized and enduring radio and television personalities, is stepping away from CHUM 104.5 after a 40-year run. The announcement was made Thursday...

29m ago

Person fatally struck by GO train in Guelph

Trains are not moving on the Kitchener GO line through Guelph Thursday morning after Metrolinx announced a person was fatally hit by a train. "This morning at around 6:30 am, a person was struck by...

breaking

2h ago

