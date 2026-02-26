Toronto police will provide an update Thursday in the killing of 15‑year‑old Jahkai Jack, a Mount Dennis teen whose death last summer was described by investigators as a “completely unprovoked act of violence.”

The briefing is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Toronto police headquarters.

Jack was fatally shot on the night of June 7, 2025, in the Emmett Avenue and Jane Street area, near Weston Road. Officers responding to reports of gunfire found the teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a trauma centre, where he later died.

Police have said Jack was out with friends when an altercation erupted, and a suspect pulled out a handgun, firing at the group and striking the 15‑year‑old. The shooter fled on foot and has not been identified.

At the time, Det.-Sgt. Phillip Campbell stressed that Jack had no involvement in gangs or criminal activity, calling the shooting “a completely unprovoked act of violence against a 15‑year‑old boy.”

Investigators said as many as 10 people may have witnessed the attack and urged the gunman to surrender. “What you did devastated a family,” Campbell said in July, appealing directly to the suspect.

The killing shook the Mount Dennis community and marked Toronto’s 14th homicide of 2025. Police described the loss as “unimaginable,” noting the teen had his entire future ahead of him. “Jahkai should have made it home that night. He should still be here today,” Insp. Richard Harris said at the time.

Thursday’s update comes more than eight months after investigators last spoke publicly about the case.