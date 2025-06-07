Man critically injured in Mount Dennis shooting

A man has been critically injured in a shooting in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood.

Police were called to the Jane Street and Emmett Avenue area, south of Weston Road, just after 10 p.m. for reports of gunshots. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics tell CityNews they transported a man to a trauma centre with critical life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene, however, no description was immediately available.