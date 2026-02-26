The Toronto Zoo is celebrating a towering new arrival this week after welcoming the birth of a healthy Masai giraffe calf.

The female calf was born at 1:26 a.m. on Feb. 22 and was standing on her own within roughly 30 minutes, according to zoo officials. A preliminary health check on Monday confirmed she is doing well, measuring an impressive six feet four inches (1.95 metres) tall.

“This endangered Masai giraffe calf is an incredible addition to your Toronto Zoo,” said Dolf DeJong, the zoo’s CEO. “We announced Mstari’s pregnancy on Mother’s Day last year, and after a 15‑month pregnancy, we are thrilled to have a healthy calf in our care, raising the profile of endangered Masai giraffes and inspiring our community to learn more and stand with us as Guardians of Wild.”

The newborn is the offspring of Mstari, a well‑known member of the zoo’s giraffe herd. Her pregnancy was confirmed last January after the zoo’s Reproductive Science team analyzed several months of hormone data collected through fecal samples.

The zoo says the mother and calf are bonding behind the scenes and are not yet visible to the public. Updates on when visitors will be able to meet them will be shared on the Toronto Zoo’s social media channels.

Masai giraffes have suffered a population decline over the past three decades, driven by habitat loss and illegal hunting across East Africa.