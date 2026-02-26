Meet Toronto’s newest (and tallest) bundle of joy – a baby Masai giraffe

The zoo says the mother and calf are bonding behind the scenes and are not yet visible to the public. Photo: The Toronto Zoo.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 26, 2026 7:49 am.

Last Updated February 26, 2026 8:26 am.

The Toronto Zoo is celebrating a towering new arrival this week after welcoming the birth of a healthy Masai giraffe calf.

The female calf was born at 1:26 a.m. on Feb. 22 and was standing on her own within roughly 30 minutes, according to zoo officials. A preliminary health check on Monday confirmed she is doing well, measuring an impressive six feet four inches (1.95 metres) tall.

“This endangered Masai giraffe calf is an incredible addition to your Toronto Zoo,” said Dolf DeJong, the zoo’s CEO. “We announced Mstari’s pregnancy on Mother’s Day last year, and after a 15‑month pregnancy, we are thrilled to have a healthy calf in our care, raising the profile of endangered Masai giraffes and inspiring our community to learn more and stand with us as Guardians of Wild.”

Related:

The newborn is the offspring of Mstari, a well‑known member of the zoo’s giraffe herd. Her pregnancy was confirmed last January after the zoo’s Reproductive Science team analyzed several months of hormone data collected through fecal samples.

The zoo says the mother and calf are bonding behind the scenes and are not yet visible to the public. Updates on when visitors will be able to meet them will be shared on the Toronto Zoo’s social media channels.

Masai giraffes have suffered a population decline over the past three decades, driven by habitat loss and illegal hunting across East Africa.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 20, wanted in killing of 15-year-old Mount Dennis teen

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Jahkai Jack. Jack was fatally shot on the night of June 7, 2025, in the Emmett Avenue...

2m ago

Toronto braces for sharp temperature swings and snow this weekend, early-March chill

Toronto is gearing up for a dynamic stretch of wintry weather that will see temperatures swing from unseasonably mild to sharply colder-than-normal conditions, with a dose of snow and bitter wind chills...

0m ago

Marilyn Denis announces departure from CHUM 104.5 after 40 years

Broadcasting giant Marilyn Denis, one of Canada's most recognized and enduring radio and television personalities, is stepping away from CHUM 104.5 after a 40-year run. The announcement was made Thursday...

25m ago

Person fatally struck by GO train in Guelph

Trains are not moving on the Kitchener GO line through Guelph Thursday morning after Metrolinx announced a person was fatally hit by a train. "This morning at around 6:30 am, a person was struck by...

breaking

2h ago

Top Stories

Man, 20, wanted in killing of 15-year-old Mount Dennis teen

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Jahkai Jack. Jack was fatally shot on the night of June 7, 2025, in the Emmett Avenue...

2m ago

Toronto braces for sharp temperature swings and snow this weekend, early-March chill

Toronto is gearing up for a dynamic stretch of wintry weather that will see temperatures swing from unseasonably mild to sharply colder-than-normal conditions, with a dose of snow and bitter wind chills...

0m ago

Marilyn Denis announces departure from CHUM 104.5 after 40 years

Broadcasting giant Marilyn Denis, one of Canada's most recognized and enduring radio and television personalities, is stepping away from CHUM 104.5 after a 40-year run. The announcement was made Thursday...

25m ago

Person fatally struck by GO train in Guelph

Trains are not moving on the Kitchener GO line through Guelph Thursday morning after Metrolinx announced a person was fatally hit by a train. "This morning at around 6:30 am, a person was struck by...

breaking

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Mild end to the week before temperatures plummet

Below seasonal temperatures on Thursday with cloud cover building in the afternoon. Sunny and mild to end the week.

14h ago

2:43
Survivor of forced sterilization supports Bill S-228

Thousands of Canadians have been forcibly sterilized for almost a century, one survivor shares her story as she advocates for survivors. New Bill S-228 would emend the criminal code, bringing an end to the practice.

1h ago

1:03
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews responds to criticism on White House visit

Toronto Maple Leafs' captain Auston Matthews responded to criticism on the U.S. men's hockey team's visit to the White House following their gold medal win against Canada at the Olympics.

19h ago

2:01
Giorgio Mammoliti, former Toronto city councillor, dead at 64

Former MPP and Toronto City Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti has died. He was 64.

16h ago

1:31
Canada pledges $8M in humanitarian aid for Cuba

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and MP Randeep Sarai have announced the country will be sending $8 million in food aid to Cuba amid the U.S. fuel blockade.

19h ago

More Videos