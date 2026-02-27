Arrest of teen leads to $7M cocaine seizure, one of Durham police’s ‘largest’ ever

Durham police show off cocaine allegedly seized during a raid in Toronto. Durham Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 27, 2026 1:08 pm.

Durham Regional Police say the arrest of a teen accused of dealing drugs ultimately led them to a massive $7 million cocaine seizure.

“Investigators took a 17-year-old male into custody for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and subsequently executed a search warrant at a facility in Toronto,” police said in a release.

The search took place on Monday, February 23, 2026, during which investigators with the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) say they recovered 325 kilograms of cocaine valued at over $7 million.

Durham police say it’s one of the “largest drug seizures” they’ve ever had.

No further details were released.

