Arrest of teen leads to $7M cocaine seizure, one of Durham police’s ‘largest’ ever

Durham Regional Police say the arrest of a teen accused of dealing drugs ultimately led them to a massive $7 million cocaine seizure.

“Investigators took a 17-year-old male into custody for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and subsequently executed a search warrant at a facility in Toronto,” police said in a release.

The search took place on Monday, February 23, 2026, during which investigators with the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) say they recovered 325 kilograms of cocaine valued at over $7 million.

Durham police say it’s one of the “largest drug seizures” they’ve ever had.

No further details were released.