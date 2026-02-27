Misconduct case fallout grows as police watchdog steps in to investigate suspended Peel officers

A Peel Regional Police officer is shown in this image. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 27, 2026 8:59 am.

Last Updated February 27, 2026 9:07 am.

A provincial police watchdog has taken over the misconduct investigation into three Peel Regional Police (PRP) officers who were suspended amid the sweeping Project South corruption probe, which has already led to criminal charges against seven Toronto police officers and a retired member.

The Law Enforcement Complaints Agency (LECA) confirmed it has assumed control of the conduct investigation after receiving formal notifications from Peel police on Feb. 23.

The move follows a series of rapid developments that began earlier this month, as York Regional Police (YRP) publicly detailed what they described as one of the largest police corruption cases in Ontario’s history.

The chain of events began on Feb. 5, when senior leaders from Toronto Police Service (TPS) and YRP held a joint press conference announcing criminal charges against seven TPS officers arising from Project South, a months‑long probe into organized crime and police corruption.

YRP has said the investigation began in June 2025 after officers disrupted a conspiracy to commit murder in York Region. It ultimately uncovered widespread misuse of police databases, alleged bribery, obstruction of justice, drug trafficking, and links to violent organized‑crime activity, YRP allege.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen
A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS.

LECA takes over conduct investigation

The following day, PRP confirmed that three of their officers had been administratively suspended following further investigative work by YRP. Peel police emphasized that none of their members had been criminally charged and that the scope of YRP’s probe remained “wide‑reaching and ongoing.”

The Peel suspensions came as YRP continued to examine connections between officers and alleged organized crime networks, with 27 suspects already charged as part of the broader investigation.

On Feb. 9, LECA Director Stephen Leach announced that the agency had taken over the conduct investigation into the Toronto officers who were charged and arrested. Two weeks later, Peel police submitted their own misconduct notifications to LECA regarding the three suspended officers.

“I want to assure the public that we will be conducting an independent investigation into the allegations of misconduct related to Project South, together with any further misconduct allegations that may arise in the course of the ongoing criminal investigations,” Leach said in a statement.

Top Stories

Man critically injured in stabbing at Riverdale apartment building

A man has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a Riverdale apartment building. Toronto police were called to Queen Street East and Logan Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Officers...

1h ago

Worker trapped at Wallace-Emerson construction site after wall collapsed

A worker is trapped after a wall collapsed at a Wallace-Emerson construction site, Toronto police say. Officers were called to Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport Road just after 10:15 a.m. for reports of...

17m ago

Firearm, crossbow and $325K in drugs seized as police charge 6 in cross‑regional trafficking probe

York Regional Police say a months-long drug investigation has led to the arrest of six people and the seizure of a firearm, a crossbow, brass knuckles, cash and a large quantity of controlled substances...

1h ago

Man in his 70s dies after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A man, believed to be in his 70s, has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday night. Police in Peel Region say they were called to the Lakeshore Road East and Stavebank Road...

46m ago

