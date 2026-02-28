Carney says Canada supports U.S. action in Iran after attack launched

The United States and Israel launched an attack Saturday on Iran, with the first apparent strike happening near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted February 28, 2026 7:13 am.

Last Updated February 28, 2026 10:38 am.

MUMBAI — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada supports the U.S. action in Iran after the American and Israeli militaries launched an attack on the Middle Eastern country overnight.

Speaking in Mumbai, Carney called Iran the “principal source of instability and terror throughout the Middle East” and said it must never be able to develop a nuclear weapon.

“Canada supports the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security,” Carney said.

He also recognized the struggle of the Iranian people.

“Canada stands with Iranian people in their long and courageous struggle against this oppressive regime and we reaffirm Israel’s right to defend itself.”

Iranian media has reported strikes nationwide, with some of the first strikes appearing to hit areas around the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the 86-year-old leader was in his offices at the time of the strike.

Carney urged Canadians in Iran to shelter in place.

Carney said he and his finance and foreign affairs ministers have had a series of discussions in recent weeks with the U.S. president and top officials about “the possibility of this happening” if diplomatic efforts were not successful. But he said he does not expect that Canada will become directly involved in the military operations.

“We have not been party to the military buildup to this, or the military planning of this, so it is not envisioned that we would be part of it moving forward,” the prime minister said during a forum on Canada-India economic relations.

An earlier statement from Anand said Canada’s ability to help those in Iran would be limited.

“There is no Canadian embassy in Iran and our ability to provide consular services is extremely limited, especially during an active conflict,” she said in her statement.

She also advised Canadians in Israel, Palestine and Lebanon to consider leaving “while commercial options remain available.”

A statement from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called the Iranian regime “the principal source of terror in the Middle East and around the world” that has “shown no good faith in negotiations to change course.”

“That is why Conservatives support the courageous people of Iran in toppling this terror regime and reclaiming their destiny after 47 years of the regime’s occupation. Conservatives support a democratic, free and permanently-denuclearized Iran that lives in peace and security with its neighbours,” he said in the statement.

“And Conservatives support the United States, Israel, and our allies across the Gulf to defend their sovereignty and dismantle the clerical military dictatorship of Iran.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

U.S. and Israel attack Iran as Trump says America begins 'major combat operations'

The United States and Israel launched an attack Saturday on Iran, with the first apparent strike happening near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian media reported strikes nationwide,...

breaking

21m ago

Read U.S. President Trump’s statement on Iran in full

U.S. President Donald Trump said in an 8-minute video posted on his Truth Social that the U.S. has begun “major combat operations in Iran.” He claimed Iran has continued to develop its nuclear program...

17m ago

Attack on Iran disrupts flights across the Middle East and beyond

LONDON (AP) — The U.S. and Israel's attack on Iran is disrupting flights across the Middle East and beyond. Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar closed their airspace on Saturday....

16m ago

Read Benjamin Netanyahu’s full statement on Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a recorded message released Saturday morning that the attacks will let Iranians “take their fate into their own hands” and that Israel plans the current...

2h ago

Top Stories

U.S. and Israel attack Iran as Trump says America begins 'major combat operations'

The United States and Israel launched an attack Saturday on Iran, with the first apparent strike happening near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian media reported strikes nationwide,...

breaking

21m ago

Read U.S. President Trump’s statement on Iran in full

U.S. President Donald Trump said in an 8-minute video posted on his Truth Social that the U.S. has begun “major combat operations in Iran.” He claimed Iran has continued to develop its nuclear program...

17m ago

Attack on Iran disrupts flights across the Middle East and beyond

LONDON (AP) — The U.S. and Israel's attack on Iran is disrupting flights across the Middle East and beyond. Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar closed their airspace on Saturday....

16m ago

Read Benjamin Netanyahu’s full statement on Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a recorded message released Saturday morning that the attacks will let Iranians “take their fate into their own hands” and that Israel plans the current...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:14
'It's the end of the city': Battle over sixplexes continues in Toronto

With sixplexes now approved across much of Toronto, the battles against the builds continue. Brandon Choghri with why residents say 'Toronto sucks' now, and why even those designing the projects are concerned by blanket approval.

16h ago

0:54
Toronto Fire working to rescue construction worker trapped in site trench

Toronto Fire Services is working to rescue a construction worker is trapped in a trench at a Wallace-Emerson.

19h ago

2:54
Carney arrives in India ahead of trade meeting with PM Modi

Prime Minister Mark Carney has set foot in India ahead of his crucial meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss trade following years of a fragile Canada-India relationship.

22h ago

0:48
Canadian held in ICE facility for months facing harsh conditions, family says

The family of 39-year-old Curtis Wright, who was born in Edmonton but has been living in the U.S. for decades, says he was detained by ICE in November and has since been held at a Texas facility with poor living conditions.

23h ago

2:58
Ontario Premier Ford marks one year since third provincial election win

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is marking one year since his PCs third consecutive provincial election win, however some opposition leaders aren't happy about his time in office.

23h ago

More Videos