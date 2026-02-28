Cher’s son charged with simple assault and trespassing at New Hampshire private school

FILE - This Feb. 26, 2016 file photo, shows the entrance to St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File) Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted February 28, 2026 2:25 pm.

Last Updated February 28, 2026 3:32 pm.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police say Cher’s son was arrested on Friday after acting belligerently at a New Hampshire private high school, of which he has no association.

Elijah Allman, 49, was charged with four misdemeanors: two counts of simple assault, criminal trespass and criminal threatening. Allman, whose father was the late Gregg Allman, was also charged with a violation of disorderly conduct, which is illegal in the state but not considered a crime.

At about 7 p.m. that day, Concord police responded to reports that Allman was disturbing people in the dining hall of St. Paul’s School. After charging Allman, police said he was released on bail as his case works through the court system.

Attorney information for Allman was not available in court records.

A representative for Cher was not immediately available. St. Paul’s School declined to comment.

An investigation is ongoing.

Top Stories

Trump claims in social media post Iran’s supreme leader is dead

The U.S. and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, and U.S. President Donald Trump called on the Iranian public to “seize control of your destiny” by rising up...

DEVELOPING

8m ago

Suspect wanted after man critically injured in Brampton stabbing

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man following a stabbing in Brampton that has left one person with critical injuries. Police say the incident occurred in a home in the area of McLaughlin Road...

27m ago

1 man shot and killed by police in Mississauga

A man was shot and killed during a shootout with police in Mississauga early Saturday morning. According to Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), a woman contacted police...

updated

2h ago

1 GTA man in custody, 1 sought in human trafficking investigation

Police have charged one GTA man and are searching for another in connection with a human trafficking investigation. In December 2021, investigators say a woman entered into an arrangement with a man...

1h ago

