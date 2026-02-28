Raptors take control in second half, hand Wizards fourth straight loss 

Immanuel Quickley had 27 points and 11 assists to lift the Toronto Raptors to a 134-125 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Brandon Ingram added 24 points for the Raptors, who rebounded from back-to-back home losses to Western Conference contenders Oklahoma and San Antonio earlier in the week. Toronto is in fifth place in the East, now three games clear of the play-in group.

Will Riley scored 19 points for Washington, which lost its fourth straight game after beating Indiana twice in a row coming out of the All-Star break.

The Wizards remain without newly acquired Anthony Davis (finger) and Trae Young (knee, quad), and seven-footer Alex Sarr (hamstring) didn’t play either. Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) did not play for Toronto.

Washington led by three in the middle of the third quarter before an 11-2 Toronto run capped by Ingram’s 3-pointer. The Raptors were up 98-92 after three and pushed the lead into double digits early in the fourth.

All five Toronto starters scored at least 18 points. Canadian RJ Barrett contributed 21, and Scottie Barnes scored 18 and Jakob Poeltl had 18 with 10 rebounds.

Bilal Coulibaly and Kyshawn George scored 14 points each for the Wizards. Washington shot 16-of-34 from 3-point range, but Toronto countered by going 42-of-63 inside the arc.

Washington signed former Maryland standout Julian Reese to a two-way contract earlier Saturday. He was not active.

The Wizards lost despite a 64-26 advantage in bench scoring.

UP NEXT

Raptors host the New York Knicks on Tuesday.