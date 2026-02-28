Suspect wanted after man critically injured in Brampton stabbing

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man following a stabbing in Brampton that has left one person with critical injuries.

Police say the incident occurred in a home in the area of McLaughlin Road South and Oakley Boulevard just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

An adult male suffered critical injuries, according to police, and at least one suspect is outstanding.

There was no immediate suspect description, but police say the two men are known to each other.