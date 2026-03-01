Bar shooting in Austin leaves 3 dead, including the suspect, and 14 injured

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis provides a briefing after a shooting, Sunday March 1, 2026, near West Sixth Street and Nueces in downtown Austin, Texas. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP) American-Statesman

By The Associated Press

Posted March 1, 2026 7:38 am.

Last Updated March 1, 2026 9:40 am.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Three people were killed, including the alleged gunman, and 14 others were wounded in a shooting at a popular bar in the Texas capital of Austin, authorities said Sunday.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said at a news conference early Sunday that police received a call for reports of a “male shooting” at Buford’s, a beer garden in the city’s entertainment district.

When police arrived at the scene, they confronted a man with a gun and then “returned fire, killing the suspect,” Davis said.

EMS Chief Robert Luckritz said three people were found dead at the scene, and 14 people were injured and transported to hospitals. Of those injured, three were in critical condition. The shooter was among the dead.

“We received a call at 1:39 a.m. and within 57 seconds, the first paramedics and officers were on scene actively treating the patients,” Luckritz said.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson praised the rapid response by police and rescuers.

“They definitely saved lives,” Watson said.

Top Stories

Canada backs Qatar and United Arab Emirates against Iran attacks

DELHI — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says attacks by Iran against Canada’s partners in the Middle East must stop. Anand said in online posts she strongly condemns the targeting of Qatar and...

1h ago

Iran vows revenge after the killing of its top leader and trades strikes with Israel in widening war

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran vowed revenge Sunday after the killing of its supreme leader and traded strikes with Israel as part of a widening war prompted by a surprise U.S. and Israeli bombardment...

20m ago

Iran's president says new leadership council 'has begun its work' after killing of supreme leader

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's president says new leadership council 'has begun its work' after killing of supreme leader. The Associated Press

1h ago

AI meeting tools might be time savers but beware their risks: privacy experts

Someone may be listening in on your next meeting — and it's not your micromanaging boss a few desks over, nor your spouse or kids across the room. Artificial intelligence-based tools like Fireflies.ai,...

2h ago

