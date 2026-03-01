3 suspects wanted in distraction theft investigation in Fairbank

Toronto police are searching for a man and two women in connection with a distraction theft investigation in the Fairbank neighbourhood.

Investigators say a woman withdrew a large sum of money from a bank in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West area on February 26. She then placed the money in the basket of her walker before making her way to a nearby fast-food restaurant.

Police allege the suspects followed her to the restaurant and two of them began a conversation with her, blocking her view as the third person took the money from her basket before fleeing the scene.

The first suspect is described as a man, last seen wearing a green/grey scarf over his face, a green tartan hat, a black winter coat, dark pants and dark shoes.

The second suspect is described as a woman, last seen wearing a black winter jacket, a scarf over her face and brown leg warmers.

The third suspect is also described as a woman, last seen wearing a black long puffer coat, gray knit hat, tan boots, a medical mask and a dark cross-body purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.