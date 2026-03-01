3 suspects wanted in distraction theft investigation in Fairbank

Photos of three suspects police say are wanted in connection with a distraction theft investigation. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted March 1, 2026 6:22 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a man and two women in connection with a distraction theft investigation in the Fairbank neighbourhood.

Investigators say a woman withdrew a large sum of money from a bank in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West area on February 26. She then placed the money in the basket of her walker before making her way to a nearby fast-food restaurant.

Police allege the suspects followed her to the restaurant and two of them began a conversation with her, blocking her view as the third person took the money from her basket before fleeing the scene.

The first suspect is described as a man, last seen wearing a green/grey scarf over his face, a green tartan hat, a black winter coat, dark pants and dark shoes.

The second suspect is described as a woman, last seen wearing a black winter jacket, a scarf over her face and brown leg warmers.

The third suspect is also described as a woman, last seen wearing a black long puffer coat, gray knit hat, tan boots, a medical mask and a dark cross-body purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Catherine O'Hara wins posthumous award for 'The Studio' at Actor Awards

A month after her unexpected death, Catherine O'Hara won a posthumous award at the 32nd Actor Awards for her performance on “The Studio.” O'Hara won best female actor in a comedy series Sunday...

4m ago

Toronto councillor pushes for action on potential abuse, misuse of accessible parking permits

While the Ontario government issues accessible parking permits, the City of Toronto has separate rules for enforcement.

5h ago

Cold warnings across southern Ontario as temperatures feel like -30 to start March

A cold warning is in effect for most of southern Ontario, excluding Toronto, as a system of very cold air moves through the region. Environment Canada says wind chill values of between -25 and -30 are...

2h ago

Large construction project to close downtown intersections for most of year with World Cup break

Another large construction project is set to close several downtown Toronto intersections for most of the rest of this year, with a brief break during the World Cup. The intersection of College and...

3h ago

Top Stories

Catherine O'Hara wins posthumous award for 'The Studio' at Actor Awards

A month after her unexpected death, Catherine O'Hara won a posthumous award at the 32nd Actor Awards for her performance on “The Studio.” O'Hara won best female actor in a comedy series Sunday...

4m ago

Toronto councillor pushes for action on potential abuse, misuse of accessible parking permits

While the Ontario government issues accessible parking permits, the City of Toronto has separate rules for enforcement.

5h ago

Cold warnings across southern Ontario as temperatures feel like -30 to start March

A cold warning is in effect for most of southern Ontario, excluding Toronto, as a system of very cold air moves through the region. Environment Canada says wind chill values of between -25 and -30 are...

2h ago

Large construction project to close downtown intersections for most of year with World Cup break

Another large construction project is set to close several downtown Toronto intersections for most of the rest of this year, with a brief break during the World Cup. The intersection of College and...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Rallies for Iran regime change return to downtown Toronto

A duo of demonstrations were held in Toronto’s core Sunday afternoon supporting military operations in Iran. However, each group has different ideas for the county’s future if the regime is toppled. David Zura explains.

2h ago

2:40
Parkdale apartment tenants stage rent strike against retroactive increase

Tenants of a Parkdale apartment building say they’ve had enough, going on a rent strike over a proposed above-guideline increase. Rhianne Campbell explains why they say the fight is about more than just rent.

2h ago

2:14
Annex Academy of Music helps new bands shine on stage

After just a few months of practice, musicians of all ages hit the stage on Sunday at the Rex Hotel Jazz and Blues Bar to show off what they have learned. CityNews' Rob Leth channeled his inner rock star to file his report.

2h ago

1:46
Bitter wind chills to begin first week of March

A sunny but cold start to March before temperatures get back to seasonal on Tuesday and warm up towards the end of the week.

2h ago

1:23
Parkdale apartment tenants stage rent strike against retroactive increase

Residents of a Parkdale apartment building are staging a rent strike to protest the landlord's application for a retroactive 2025 rent increase that would amount to more than five per cent.

5h ago

More Videos