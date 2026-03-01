Abel Mwansa Jr. shot last month in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. to be buried in Zambia Monday

A casket containing the body of 12-year-old Abel Mwansa Jr., a victim of the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting whose burial is scheduled for Monday, is shown during his repatriation to Zambia in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Mandatory Credit)

By Wolfgang Depner, The Canadian Press

Posted March 1, 2026 8:44 pm.

Last Updated March 1, 2026 9:04 pm.

VICTORIA — The father of 12-year-old Abel Mwansa Jr. says he is “eternally grateful” to governments of Zambia, Canada and local MP Bob Zimmer among others for helping him repatriate the body of his son after he was shot in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. last month.

Abel Mwansa Jr. was among eight victims who were shot on Feb. 10 and the boy’s father Abel Mwansa says in a social media post that his son is “back home for a befitting funeral” planned for Monday in Kitwe, Zambia.

A post from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Zambia says the body arrived by airplane on Saturday, where it was received by a delegation that included Zambia’s foreign affairs minister Mulambo Haimbe and Canada’s chargé d’affaires Corry Van Gaal.

The post says Van Gaal expressed deep regret over the tragedy and extended heartfelt sympathies to the family, wishing them strength and comfort as they prepare to lay their loved to rest.

The Mwansa family moved from Zambia to Tumbler Ridge in 2023 for career opportunities.

Abel’s father said in a social media post on Friday that he feels as if his son is still at school, at church or at the community centre, and that he cries every day, even “weeping uncontrollably” in his dreams.

Christopher Bwalya, a close family friend, said the boy was a “respectful” and “responsible” person, whose death has left “everyone in tears.”

On Feb. 10, Jesse Van Rootselaar shot and killed her mother and 11-year-old half-brother at their home in the community. Police say she then went to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School where she killed five students, an educational assistant and then herself.

