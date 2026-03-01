Iranian-owned business in Thornhill hit by gunfire, police say

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 1, 2026 12:14 pm.

York Regional Police are investigating after an Iranian-owned business in Thornhill was hit by gunfire early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue West at approximately 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, investigators located evidence of gunfire directed at the building and say it was unoccupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

Footage from the scene shows the front entrance of Saliwan Boxing gym adorned with Iranian flags and posters. The shooting left the establishment with substantial damage, including multiple shattered windows.

Police told CityNews they believe the incident may be targeted and an investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is ongoing.

No suspect information was released.

Top Stories

No 'imminent threat' to Canada amid fallout of U.S. attack on Iran: police

As Canada continues to grapple with the fallout of the ongoing conflict in Iran, a group of police chiefs say there are no imminent threats in Canada or to Canadians. However, the Canadian Association...

39m ago

Photos show global reaction to attack on Iran and death of Supreme Leader Khamenei

Demonstrators took to the streets in cities around the world after the United States and Israel launched a major strike on Iran. Many rallies voiced strong support for the military action, while opposing...

3h ago

Texas bar shooting leaves 3 dead and 14 wounded as FBI investigates possible terrorism

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The gunman who killed two people at a bar in Texas early Sunday in a mass shooting that left 14 others wounded has been identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, a law enforcement...

9m ago

Iran vows revenge after the killing of its top leader and trades strikes with Israel in widening war

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran vowed revenge Sunday after the killing of its supreme leader and traded strikes with Israel as part of a widening war prompted by a surprise U.S. and Israeli bombardment....

1h ago

