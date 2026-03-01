Iranian-owned business in Thornhill hit by gunfire, police say

York Regional Police are investigating after an Iranian-owned business in Thornhill was hit by gunfire early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue West at approximately 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, investigators located evidence of gunfire directed at the building and say it was unoccupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

Footage from the scene shows the front entrance of Saliwan Boxing gym adorned with Iranian flags and posters. The shooting left the establishment with substantial damage, including multiple shattered windows.

Police told CityNews they believe the incident may be targeted and an investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is ongoing.

No suspect information was released.