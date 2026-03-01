As Canada continues to grapple with the fallout of the ongoing conflict in Iran, a group of police chiefs say there are no imminent threats in Canada or to Canadians.

However, the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police is warning Canadians to be vigilant, but says there is no current intelligence warning of problems as the airstrikes in Iran enter a second day.

“Experience shows that periods of geopolitical tension can sometimes inspire extremist networks, hate-motivated individuals or proxy-related threat actors to exploit these situations to incite hate-fuelled violence,” the association says. “While there is no specific threat at this time, awareness and early reporting are essential components of prevention.”

On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a major attack on the Middle Eastern country that left the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dead.

Iran has retaliated to the U.S.-Israel airstrikes with missiles and drone attacks on Israel and nearby Arab Gulf countries hosting U.S. forces.

Hundreds of thousands of stranded travellers have been left scrambling as the conflict spills over, shutting down much of the Middle East to air travel.

Air Canada has cancelled flights from Canada to Tel Aviv until March 8 and halted air travel to Dubai until Tuesday.

“If you are in either of these regions, please do not head to the airport,” the airline warns.

Canada’s largest flight hub, Toronto’s Pearson Airport, is warning of delays and cancellations due to widespread airspace closures and are advising passengers to check their flight status before coming to the airport.

The conflict has shut down airports and international airspace above Israel, Qatar, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

Officials at Dubai International Airport — the largest in the United Arab Emirates and one of the busiest in the world — said four people were injured, while Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi said that one person was killed and seven others were injured in a drone strike. Strikes were also reported at Kuwait International Airport.

More than 1,800 flights were cancelled Sunday, including those in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Turkey and Egypt, and flight cancellations are expected to continue in the coming days.

Canada is warning people to avoid all travel to large swaths of the Middle East since the conflict began Saturday, including Lebanon, Israel and Palestine, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iran, Syria and Yemen.

Canadians are warned to avoid non-essential travel to Oman, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada supports the U.S. action in Iran, but Canada will not get directly involved in the conflict.

— with files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2026.

Kathryn Mannie, The Canadian Press