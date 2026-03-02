The Big Story

Safeguards vs. innovation: Ottawa’s delicate dance with generative AI

Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Evan Solomon speaks about interactions with OpenAI regarding the use of ChatGPT by the shooter in the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting, in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted March 2, 2026 7:57 am.

Sam Altman’s OpenAI was reportedly aware of potential danger from the Tumbler Ridge mass shooter, yet the company’s privacy thresholds prohibited employees from alerting law enforcement of the disturbing content.

In the aftermath of the update, federal AI and innovations minister, Evan Solomon, called out the powerhouse behind ChatGPT, saying their failure to act was a failure in and of itself. Solomon is set to meet with Altman this week to discuss the incident further.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks with Ebrahim Bagheri, a professor at the University of Toronto who founded and directed the NSERC CREATE initiative on responsible AI. They discuss what AI companies do when they find troublesome behaviours, the need to respect privacy, and what the government might be able to do to make sure a tragedy like this never happens again.

Top Stories

Police investigate 3 separate shootings at Toronto businesses

Toronto police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred at businesses in the city's northwest end early Monday morning. Around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to the scene at a commercial...

39m ago

2022 disappearance of Mississauga woman now a homicide, police say

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are appealing for the public's assistance as investigators now consider the disappearance of a Mississauga woman missing since 2022 to be a homicide. Mezhgan Aini, 38, who...

1h ago

Blood Moon set to dazzle early‑morning sky over Canada on March 3

Canadians willing to wake up early on Tuesday morning will be treated to a rare celestial show as a total lunar eclipse turns the Moon a coppery red. The phenomenon—popularly known as a "blood Moon"—will...

4m ago

Toronto wakes to bitter cold as March begins, but major warmup is on the way

Toronto is starting the first week of March in a deep freeze, with wind chills near –20 making for a harsh Monday morning across the city. The cold follows a broader pattern across southern Ontario,...

4h ago

