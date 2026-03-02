Duff’s Famous Wings permanently closes Little Italy location

A favourite spot for Buffalo-style chicken wings in Toronto has decided to permanently shutter.

Duff’s Famous Wings has announced the closure of its College Street restaurant in Little Italy after nearly 20 years at the location.

“After 19 years on College Street, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close this location,” an Instagram post reads.

The College Street location opened in March of 2007.

“The restaurant has been a huge part of our lives, and we are sincerely grateful to our amazing staff, our loyal customers and the community that supported us over the years.”

Two other Canadian locations, one at Bayview Avenue in Toronto and another on Bathurst Street in Vaughan, will remain open.

The location on Bayview was first to open north of the border, back in 1998.

Duff’s served up its first batch of wings at a corner shop in Amherst, New York, just north of Buffalo, in 1969.

“Duff’s began to create a name for itself and a reputation for having the best wings in Buffalo,” the Duff’s website states.