Ontario’s minimum wage is getting a small boost on Oct. 1

Money is removed from an ATM in Montreal, Monday, May 30, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 29, 2025 10:18 am.

Amid concerns of slower economic growth and a prolonged period of high inflation, Ontario is set to raise its minimum wage by 2.4 per cent later this week.

On Monday, the Ford government announced that the province’s minimum wage would increase to $17.60 from $17.20 an hour starting on October 1, 2025.

“At a time when many families are feeling the pressure of global economic uncertainty, our government will protect Ontario workers with a minimum wage increase that supports our world-class workforce,” David Piccini, the Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development wrote in a statement. 

“We will continue to take action to build a strong, resilient workforce ready to face whatever comes our way,” he added.

The government says the changes will mean that a worker making the general minimum wage and working 40 hours per week will get an annual pay increase of more than $800.

The increase is calculated based on the Ontario Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is used to measure inflation and represents changes in prices for goods purchased by consumers in the province.

According to data from Statistics Canada, Ontario’s CPI increased in August 2025 to 1.7 per cent from the previous year, which means the prices of goods have increased slightly since then.

Changes to the province’s minimum wage come amid the backdrop of a months-long trade war with the United States which has hampered economic growth across Ontario and many parts of Canada. 

Analysts with Ontario’s Financial Accountability Office, say U.S. tariffs have led to tens of thousands of job losses in both countries, particularly in manufacturing and labour-intensive services industries. To address these issues, the province has promised to invest $2.5 Billion into a Skills Development Fund which it says will “support key industrial sectors and help train even more workers.”

Ontario has the highest minimum wage in the country, second to Nunavut which increased its minimum wage to $19.25 at the beginning of September. On Oct. 1, Saskatchewan is also set to increase its minimum wage to $15.35 an hour from $15, a move that will officially make Alberta’s rate the lowest in the country at a flat rate of $15 per hour.

With files from The Canadian Press.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 transport trucks involved in fatal collision on Hwy. 401 in Clarington

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 that involved at least three transport trucks early Monday morning. According to investigators, the crash happened around 6:00 a.m....

updated

40m ago

WestJet issues data breach notice to U.S. passengers following cybersecurity incident

WestJet is notifying U.S. residents that their personal information may have been compromised in a cybersecurity incident first detected in June, the airline confirmed Monday. The Calgary-based carrier...

59m ago

Two in life-threatening condition after Highway 401 collision in Bowmanville

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two people are in critical, life-threatening condition following a serious collision on Highway 401 in Bowmanville early Monday morning. The crash happened shortly...

1h ago

Pedestrian struck in North York hit-and-run, police say

Toronto police say a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in North York on Monday morning. According to investigators, the incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. near Leslie Street and Nymark Avenue,...

3h ago

Top Stories

3 transport trucks involved in fatal collision on Hwy. 401 in Clarington

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 that involved at least three transport trucks early Monday morning. According to investigators, the crash happened around 6:00 a.m....

updated

40m ago

WestJet issues data breach notice to U.S. passengers following cybersecurity incident

WestJet is notifying U.S. residents that their personal information may have been compromised in a cybersecurity incident first detected in June, the airline confirmed Monday. The Calgary-based carrier...

59m ago

Two in life-threatening condition after Highway 401 collision in Bowmanville

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two people are in critical, life-threatening condition following a serious collision on Highway 401 in Bowmanville early Monday morning. The crash happened shortly...

1h ago

Pedestrian struck in North York hit-and-run, police say

Toronto police say a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in North York on Monday morning. According to investigators, the incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. near Leslie Street and Nymark Avenue,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Driver killed in multi-transport truck collision on Highway 401

A driver was killed after a collision on Highway 401 in Clarington involving three transport trucks.

1h ago

1:37
More sun on the way

No active weather is expected in the forecast as the GTA continues to see sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures will continue to feel summer-like for the next few days, before a dip mid-week.

14h ago

4:10
Blue Jays celebrate their first AL East title since 2015

The Jays are celebrating after the Toronto team clinched their first AL East title since 2015, Lindsay Dunn reports.

15h ago

2:23
Some recipients still having trouble collecting federal disability benefits

A federal disability benefit program has run into a series of issues since it was rolled out this summer. While many of the problems have been worked through, we hear from at least one recipient who’s still having issues. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

2:09
Sunny skies are here to stay

Toronto will see dry conditions and blue skies for the next several days as temperatures remain above-seasonal for the rest of the weekend.
More Videos