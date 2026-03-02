‘Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files’: April Dobson

It has been over 20 years since a gathering with friends turned deadly for a Barrie mother.

On October 14, 2005, 40-year-old April Dobson finished her shift at Swiss Chalet on Molson Park Drive in Barrie and headed to a co-worker’s home on Browning Trail.

The two women and a female roommate were sitting on the front porch enjoying Thanksgiving leftovers and drinking some wine when just after midnight shots were fired. April was struck in the head. She died at the scene.

A witness reported seeing a young man getting on a mountain style bicycle and riding away. While police had a person of interest early on, the person who fired gun that killed April has never been found. The case remains unsolved.

Detective Constable Deborah Howe is with the Barrie Police Services’ Investigative Services Major Crime/Homicide Unit. She says someone knows exactly what happened that night.

“It would significantly assist if those with intimate knowledge come forward. The killer is a son, a friend, maybe a brother, a partner and someone close to him knows exactly what he did,” said Detective Howe.

April’s son Daniel Dobson says his mother’s murder destroyed their lives “I don’t think people really know the magnitude of the hurt and struggle unless you go through it.”

“The grieving just doesn’t really go away,” said Dobson.

This is one of the cases that will be featured on the new season of the “Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files” podcast. Episode 5 is now available on the Frequency Podcast Network or wherever you get your podcasts.