Man charged with murder in Toronto shooting is former police officer: OPP

Photo of Michaelo Markicevic, 67, of Toronto is shown. TPS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 5, 2026 10:37 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police say a man charged with murder in a daylight shooting in Toronto last week was a police officer in Collingwood, Ont., in the 1990s.

Toronto police said they responded to a report of a shooting in North York park on Thursday afternoon and they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

They said 47-year-old Daniel Stopnicki was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police arrested and charged 67-year-old Michaelo Markicevic with second-degree murder.

OPP say they believe Markicevic resigned from the Collingwood Police Service between 1995 and 1996, before it was amalgamated with the provincial police force.

OPP say they have no records indicating that Markicevic transferred to the provincial force after the amalgamation.

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