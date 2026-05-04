breaking

4 Canadians on board cruise ship with deadly hantavirus outbreak

This aerial picture shows a general view of the cruise ship MV Hondius stationary off the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on May 4, 2026. Strict precautionary measures including isolation are in place on a cruise ship anchored off Cape Verde on which a suspected outbreak of hantavirus has killed three people, the cruise operator said on May 4, 2026. The Canary Islands are being "considered" for disembarkation of the boat, which has 149 people of 23 nationalities on board, after Cape Verde refused entry, Oceanwide Expeditions said in a statement. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images) AFP or licensors

By News Staff and The Associated Press

Posted May 4, 2026 1:47 pm.

Last Updated May 4, 2026 2:06 pm.

Four Canadians are confirmed to be onboard a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean where a suspected outbreak of the rare hantavirus has killed three passengers and left at least three other people seriously ill.

The operator of the cruise, Oceanwide Expeditions, wrote in a press release Monday that it is still dealing with a “serious medical situation on board the m/v Hondius, which is currently off the coast of Cape Verde.”

Hantavirus is a rodent-borne illness spread by contact with rodents or their urine, saliva or droppings. WHO says that while it rarely happens, hantaviruses can also spread directly between people.

It was unclear how an outbreak could have started, and the WHO said it was investigating while working to coordinate the evacuation of two sick crew members.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related:

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Crews fighting fire at 11 Thorncliffe Park Dr., site of 2025 blaze that smouldered for weeks

Crews are currently fighting a three-alarm fire at 11 Thorncliffe Park Dr. -- the same location where a fire stubbornly burned for weeks last year, displacing hundreds of residents. Toronto Fire was...

44m ago

Joly unveils $1.5 billion in tariff relief after Trump ratchets up trade war

OTTAWA — The federal government said Monday it will put another $1.5 billion toward tariff relief in response to the United States expanding the range of businesses its metal tariffs will damage. The...

31m ago

Man who killed 3 siblings in drunk driving crash to be sentenced Monday

A man who caused a car crash that killed three siblings last year will be sentenced on Monday. The fatal collision took place on May 18, 2025, just after midnight. Akash Paladugu and his wife Jade Galve...

36m ago

UAE says Iran has resumed attacks as the US moves to reopen the Strait of Hormuz

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. military said it battled Iranian forces and sank six small boats as it moved to reopen the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. The United Arab Emirates, a key American...

breaking

22m ago

Top Stories

Crews fighting fire at 11 Thorncliffe Park Dr., site of 2025 blaze that smouldered for weeks

Crews are currently fighting a three-alarm fire at 11 Thorncliffe Park Dr. -- the same location where a fire stubbornly burned for weeks last year, displacing hundreds of residents. Toronto Fire was...

44m ago

Joly unveils $1.5 billion in tariff relief after Trump ratchets up trade war

OTTAWA — The federal government said Monday it will put another $1.5 billion toward tariff relief in response to the United States expanding the range of businesses its metal tariffs will damage. The...

31m ago

Man who killed 3 siblings in drunk driving crash to be sentenced Monday

A man who caused a car crash that killed three siblings last year will be sentenced on Monday. The fatal collision took place on May 18, 2025, just after midnight. Akash Paladugu and his wife Jade Galve...

36m ago

UAE says Iran has resumed attacks as the US moves to reopen the Strait of Hormuz

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. military said it battled Iranian forces and sank six small boats as it moved to reopen the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. The United Arab Emirates, a key American...

breaking

22m ago

Most Watched Today

0:38
47-year-old man identified as victim of fatal North York parking shooting

The victim of a daytime shooting at a North York park has been identified as 47-year-old Daniel Stopnicki.

3h ago

0:45
Hantavirus outbreak aboard cruise kills 3, sickens 3 others

A Hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship has killed three people and sickens at least three others, according to the World Health Organization.

2h ago

0:34
Rudy Giuliani hospitalized in critical but stable condition

Former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalized in critical but stable condition, however the reason for his hospitalization has not been revealed.

5h ago

2:47
Ford government to give Metrolinx, TTC and OC Transpo constables power to arrest

The Ford government is introducing legislation cracking down on drug use on public transit while also targeting illegal drug production.

2h ago

1:30
GTA kicks off week with mild temperatures, potential showers

The GTA is kicking off the work week with mild temperatures around 20 degrees but showers are expected to creep throughout the evening.

5h ago

More Videos