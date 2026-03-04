Drug overdoses in Toronto rising as health experts worry about contaminated street drugs

At St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto, Emergency room staff have been noticing a startling rise in what they are calling complex overdose cases from opioid use, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

By Alessandra Carneiro

Posted March 4, 2026 7:02 pm.

Last Updated March 4, 2026 7:03 pm.

At St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, emergency room staff have been noticing a startling rise in what they are calling complex overdose cases from opioid use.

In February alone, the hospital’s ER treated roughly 50 overdose cases in a single week, emergency room deputy chief Dr. Garrick Mok said. Usually, that number is 20.

The rise, he believes, is being caused by a toxic batch of street drugs.

“What we are seeing now is that the drug supply is contaminated with medetomidine and when that happens, we will give naloxone, but what happens afterwards is they go into withdrawal, and they require a lot more monitoring.”

The rise in overdose cases is being felt throughout the city, new data from the Toronto Overdose Information System has found. Paramedics responded to 350 calls for suspected non-fatal opioid overdoses in January alone. In 2025, that number was 229.

On Augusta Ave in Toronto, Bill Sinclair, the CEO of the Neighbourhood Group, which runs the Kensington Market Overdose Prevention Site, has also noticed a dramatic rise in visits.

“I don’t know how we are going to keep up, honestly, it’s gotten so much worse so quickly,” said Sinclair.

The centre recorded more than 1,000 visitors in February 2026. In 2025, that number was roughly 500, according to Sinclair.

As part of its services, the centre also offers testing of drugs for individuals. Staff have noticed a large volume of drugs, such as fentanyl, contaminated with medetomidine, which is a tranquilizer intended for use only in animals.

Sinclair said teams like his need more support and funding to keep up with demand and help to keep people alive.

“Recently, we had five people overdose in the same two-hour period. We were able to go out and save those five lives, but we can’t keep up, and we need a whole city and whole province approach because people are dying,” said Sinclair.

Toronto Public Health said they are monitoring the rates of overdoses closely as the situation evolves, although advocates such as Sinclair worry that more support is needed quickly at supervised consumption sites, with concerns that overdose numbers could increase even more by the spring.

Top Stories

Two arrests made as students protest cuts to OSAP grants

Hundreds of Ontario post-secondary students and supporters took to the lawn of the legislature Wednesday, with some tense moments and two arrests, to protest cuts to financial assistance grants. Colleges...

4h ago

Toronto mayor pitches plan to pay residents to shovel after major snowstorms

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is pitching a paid, civilian shovel brigade this week, as she searches for a solution to the city's winter woes. Residents would be paid to clear sidewalks in a new program...

1h ago

Yellow air quality warning issued for Toronto, parts of the GTA

A yellow air quality warning has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA as stagnant winter weather conditions are creating elevated pollution levels. Environment Canada issued the warning for...

1h ago

Toronto committee to review call for new pothole repair blitz strategy as crews continue catch-up efforts

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is calling for staff to look at ways to boost the number of crews and equipment to deal with potholes.

35m ago

