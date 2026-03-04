Judge orders refunds after Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted March 4, 2026 6:09 pm.

Last Updated March 4, 2026 6:46 pm.

WASHINGTON — A judge with the U.S. Court of International Trade has ordered refunds for companies that paid tariffs that were later struck down by the United States Supreme Court.

America’s top court struck down U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” and fentanyl-related tariffs last month.

It concluded that the International Economic Emergency Powers Act, the national security statute Trump used to impose his erratic and wide-ranging tariff campaign on most of the world, did not allow for tariffs.

In today’s decision, Judge Richard Eaton says all importers who paid those duties are “entitled to the benefit” of the Supreme Court’s decision.

Eaton was ruling specifically on a case brought by Atmus Filtration, a filtration company in Tennessee, but says he will be the only judge to hear cases about refunds.

The White House has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

