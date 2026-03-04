A 47‑year‑old Coptic Church priest from East Gwillimbury, Ont., has been charged in connection with the historical sexual assault of a minor, York Regional Police (YRP) said.

Police say the investigation began in November 2025, when a victim reported being sexually assaulted by the suspect on two occasions between 1996 and 1999. At the time of the alleged assaults, the victim was under the age of 16.

Following months of investigation, officers arrested the suspect on Feb. 26, 2026.

Police have identified the accused as Michelle (also known as Michael) Shafik, 47, of East Gwillimbury, Ont. He’s been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Authorities said Shafik was serving as a priest within the Coptic community at the time of the alleged offences.

Investigators have released a photograph of Shafik in an effort to identify additional victims who have not yet come forward. The investigation is ongoing.