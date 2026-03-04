Check your tickets: A life‑changing $75‑million LOTTO MAX jackpot ticket was sold in Toronto, making one local player Ontario’s newest multimillionaire after Tuesday night’s draw.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) confirmed Wednesday that the winning ticket for the March 3 draw was purchased somewhere in Toronto. The winner has not yet come forward.

The jackpot wasn’t the only major prize handed out. Two $1‑million MAXMILLIONS prizes were also won — one through a ticket purchased on OLG.ca, and the other through a retail ticket sold in Toronto.

With three major prizes sold in the Toronto area — including the $75‑million jackpot — OLG is reminding players to double‑check their numbers.

“Congratulations to all our winners of these life‑changing prizes,” OLG said in its announcement.

Winners have up to one year from the draw date to claim their prize.